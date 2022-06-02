Scott Schweitzer -- coach of a 23-10 team from suburban Cincinnati -- doesn't look at Campbell County's first-round state tournament opponent as just a five-games-under-.500 club from the mountains.
The Camels have too much in common with Johnson Central for that, he said.
"They're very similar, I think, in what they are in the 15th Region," Schweitzer said of the Golden Eagles. "They're a big school, they have a lot more kids than most of the schools down there, and it's the same thing as we have up here. We're a big school in a smaller region.
"When you have the kids show up and you put a program out there and it works, the kids buy in, it does good things. At Johnson Central, I think coach (Shawn) Hall has done very similar things to what we've done."
The similarities include regularly playing for championships in their respective regions -- and winning their share of them.
Campbell County has played in the 10th Region Tournament final in five of the last six seasons, and the Camels have won four of them. The most recent was a 5-3 win over George Rogers Clark on Saturday in Cynthiana.
Johnson Central competed in its eighth consecutive 15th Region Tournament title game on Saturday. The Golden Eagles won their fifth in that string in a 4-1 defeat of Lawrence County in Goody.
And for both schools, their recent windfall of region hardware has revitalized their programs by ending extended droughts from the state stage.
Johnson Central's 2014 region title was its first in seven years. Campbell County's interlude was considerably longer than that.
Until their run to the 2016 state championship game, the Camels hadn't been to a state tournament since 1989.
"Our kids have shown a lot of progress and movement through the years, and the program has changed so much over the last few years," said Schweitzer, in his 13th year in Claryville. "Our kids expect (region championships) now. When I took over here, I never thought that would ever be a statement, but it's become something that they expect to do."
So do the Golden Eagles, even if they graduated six seniors from the year before, or got off to their slowest start in nearly two decades.
After dropping four of five down the stretch to fall to nine games under .500 entering its regular-season finale, Johnson Central topped Floyd Central, 10-2, in that game, then beat Magoffin County 3-0 in the elimination round of the 57th District Tournament.
The Golden Eagles next fell to Paintsville, 11-3, in the district final, but rebounded to beat Belfry, Prestonsburg and Lawrence County in succession to get back to Lexington.
"I think they've just started playing for themselves," Hall said. "I don't think it's anything we did. We give them a little guidance, we try to motivate them and come up with a plan, but I really think they just wanted to do it for themselves. They're a really close group, they like each other and they play for each other."
Cameron Kelsey leads Johnson Central (16-21) at the plate with a .372 average as of the end of the regular season. Keygan Pelfrey is hitting .327 with 37 RBIs and 10 doubles, and Conner Lemaster is batting .306 with 19 RBIs. Bryce Spencer has a .372 average.
Pelfrey and Lemaster each have five home runs.
Johnson Central's Hunter Blevins carried a 3.18 ERA in 44 regular-season innings, with 44 strikeouts. Half of the 40 runs he allowed were unearned, contributing to a 2-8 record. Kelsey (2-6) threw 41 1-3 frames with 45 punchouts, and Lemaster posted a 3.68 ERA and 4-2 record with 63 strikeouts in 38 innings.
Eight Campbell County hitters with at least 49 at-bats are batting at least .301. Tops among them are Aydan Hamilton, a Kentucky commit hitting .490 with 26 runs and 21 RBIs. But he hasn't played since April 26 due to injury.
Hamilton was to visit the doctor on Thursday but was considered "unlikely" to be back today, Schweitzer said.
"But he is a 17-year-old kid, and they heal a lot faster than someone old and fat like me," he cracked.
Greg Vineyard is batting .367 with 46 runs and 28 RBIs. Zack Riley is hitting .393 with 32 RBIs, and Jacob Napier owns a .389 average.
Max Lause has a 2.18 ERA in 51 1-3 innings, with 43 strikeouts and a 6-3 record. Napier is 5-1, with a 3.17 ERA and 93 punchouts in 57 1-3 frames. Trent Sorgenfrei is 4-0 with a 2.90 ERA in 29 innings, and Zach Franzen has a 0.53 ERA and is 4-0 with two saves. He's fanned 35 hitters in 26 1-3 innings.
The Golden Eagles and Camels are meeting for the first time since 2017 -- a 3-2 Johnson Central victory in the Doc Morris Invitational in northern Kentucky -- and the third time since 2014. The Golden Eagles also beat Campbell County, 5-2, in 2016.
No suspensions expected
Johnson Central High School principal Justin Arms said Wednesday he does not expect suspensions for today's game to result from an incident involving the Golden Eagles and archrival Paintsville's baseball field over the weekend.
"Over the holiday weekend, our baseball facility was vandalized," Paintsville Independent Schools superintendent David Gibson said. "We immediately contacted local authorities and continue to work with them on the investigation."
According to Arms, the extent of the damage was "some field paint on the dirt, a bench turned upside down, second base pulled out of the sleeve and the medals on the field." That references 57th District Tournament runner-up medals left at the scene.
Paintsville beat Johnson Central in the district tournament final, 11-3, on May 18. The Golden Eagles went on to win the 15th Region Tournament, while the Tigers lost to Lawrence County in the region tournament semifinals.
Arms apologized to Paintsville and noted "at the end of the day (Johnson Central students) were wrong and should’ve never been there to begin with."
He added, though, that in Johnson Central's view, "some accusations were blown way out of proportion and some things that were being said were proven to be inaccurate by local law officials through their investigation. We are still cooperating with them and support their decisions that they make."
