LEXINGTON Boyd County didn't do anything Paul Morse didn't expect on Thursday, Danville's coach said.
The Lions just did it exceptionally well -- and were rewarded with their first state tournament victory in a generation.
Boyd County's Jake Biggs pounded the strike zone en route to a one-hit shutout and the Lions generated base traffic in every inning against the seventh-ranked Admirals' two Division I-bound pitchers to produce a 3-0 victory at Kentucky Proud Park.
"We came in underdogs for sure," Biggs said. "Coach (Frank Conley) told us to come out here and have fun. We went further than anybody expected us to, winning the region championship anyway, because we started off slow. He told us to come out here and have fun, play the game, and that's what we did, and it worked out for us."
The Lions won their first state tournament game in 17 years -- and also won for the 21st time in their last 23 outings.
Boyd County, a world away from being no-hit in its season opener, racked up nine hits against Danville's Brady Baxter, bound for Marshall, and Logan Smothers, headed for Eastern Kentucky.
"We talked about that," Conley said. "'These guys are confident dudes going Division I to pitch. They're gonna try to throw that fastball by you. Spit on everything else and go ahead and try to hit that fastball.'"
That duo took a back seat on Thursday to Biggs, who after allowing a first-inning triple retired 19 of the next 22 Admirals. The Pikeville signee authored four 1-2-3 innings, struck out 11 hitters and walked one against a Danville side that came in averaging 8.4 runs per game and was shut out for the first time in 88 games.
Biggs's game plan was simple: "Throw strikes," he said. "I had my defense behind me, I knew they'd make plays, and I just wanted to throw strikes and let them put the ball in play."
Only 13 batters of the 25 Biggs faced were able to do that.
"He did a great job, and he was exactly what we had scouted and knew what we were gonna get," Morse said. "An 82, 83 (mph) guy, moves it in and out, throws a curveball for strikes, bulldog on the mound, and comes right at you. It was exactly what we expected. But a bad day to not bring your A-game, which was disappointing to see.
"Give (Boyd County) credit, they came out and made the plays in the field and he threw a lot of strikes. We swung and missed a lot."
Biggs was named 16th Region Player of the Year by the state coaches association on Wednesday. A day later, he threw 95 pitches for a second straight sterling big-game outing. Biggs shut out and four-hit Rowan County in the 16th Region Tournament final on May 24.
"The regional championship, he was 100%. He was fresh," Conley said. "Today, he just kinda gutted it out. He was hurting at the end. He just had to make pitches, and he did that."
Boyd County (26-9) broke on top in the bottom of the third inning, when Luke Preston's one-out double cleared Danville's center fielder and Brad Newsome scored.
The Lions tacked on two more in the fourth. Michael Potter singled home Alex Martin, and Newsome beat out an infield single. Vanover rounded third and never stopped, scoring on the play.
That was a successful example of Boyd County's aggressive baserunning strategy. The Lions also had four runners picked off, caught stealing or erased on Danville relays -- more than Conley would have liked but indicative of Boyd County's nothing-to-lose mentality.
"We were reckless on the bases to make sure they were aggressive on the bases," Conley said. "And we were a little too reckless today, but at the same time, we wanted to push that envelope a little bit. (Danville's) the favorite. They got the pressure on them, and they did a good job of cutting those off, but one of those runs scores, something happens there and they throw a ball away, and then they blow up.
"That was the goal. ... It didn't work out that way, but that's what we were after."
Preston and Martin each had two hits.
Brady Morse collected the lone hit for the Admirals, whose season ends at 30-9. According to Paul Morse, the Danville Class of 2022 is the first in the program's 100-plus-year history to win 30 games or more in three different seasons.
"They don't have anything to hang their heads about," Morse said. "They're just disappointed in their performance today, and I understand that and feel bad for them for that.
"Life lessons are learned, and you've got to be ready to meet challenges, and we didn't do that today. But the sun will come up tomorrow."
The Admirals made the state semifinals last year, while the Lions were playing in their first state tournament game in eight years.
But Boyd County wasn't awestruck by the opponent or the venue.
"We talked about it: don't go out on that field and be in awe until the fourth inning and then you're down six, seven runs," Conley said. "We go out and warm up, and I walked out to them and said, 'Hey, take it in, look, it's a beautiful stadium, now let's play ball.'"
They did -- and earned a state quarterfinal date on Saturday.
DANVILLE 000 000 0 -- 0 1 2
BOYD CO. 001 200 X -- 3 9 1
Baxter, Smothers (5) and Morse; Biggs and B. Jones. W -- Biggs. L -- Baxter. 2B -- Biggs (BC), Preston (BC), Martin (BC). 3B -- Morse (D).
