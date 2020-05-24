FRANKFORT New guidance for youth sports in Kentucky’s emergence from “healthy at home” COVID-19 direction has been released by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Low-touch” youth sports, including baseball, softball, T-ball, track and field, cross country, tennis, golf, gymnastics, swimming and diving, bowling, dance and ballet and archery can begin practices, but not competitions, on June 15 in groups of 10 or fewer, and no more than one coach.
“High-touch” sports, such as football, basketball, soccer, cheerleading, volleyball, hockey, wrestling and karate/martial arts can also begin practice in groups of 10 or fewer and no more than one coach on June 15. Those, though, must be skills training that is socially distanced with no touch.
On June 29, the aforementioned “low-touch” sports may resume competition with up to 50 spectators following social distancing requirements. Travel competition is eliminated under these guidelines.
Also on June 29, “high-touch” youth sports may resume team/group practices without competition. Fifty youths or fewer may participate, subdivided into groups of 10 or fewer and no more than one adult coach per group.
Use of school facilities will require additional compliance guidelines, restrictions and allowances from the Kentucky Department of Education and the KHSAA.
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said in a press conference on May 8 that the state’s high school governing body regards the commonwealth’s use of the term “youth sports” to apply to children younger than middle school. The KHSAA Board of Control is expected to discuss next steps this week, reported The Herald-Leader. The KHSAA remains in a pandemic-induced dead period through the end of the month of May.