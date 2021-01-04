FORT THOMAS Humbling.
The single-word summary Ashland junior guard Cole Villers offered after Monday's game at Highlands was heartfelt and hopeful. The Bluebirds – more specifically senior guard Sam Vinson's 31 points – ended any Tomcat hopes for another unblemished season, 84-75.
“Obviously you want to win the game, you want to win every game, but (losing) could be a good thing,” Villers said. “It's humbling that we lost; it just shows we're not who we were last year.
“I think we have a lot of room to grow, and I think we could be a state championship team by the time the season's over."
You couldn't blame Villers for what happened – he led Ashland (0-1) with 30 points. Ditto for sophomore guard Colin Porter and junior guard Ethan Sellars, who added 15 and 17 points, respectively.
Ashland coach Jason Mays assigned the responsibility to – Ashland coach Jason Mays.
“We just started poorly, we shot it poorly; we were 2-of-11 at halftime from 3,” Mays said. “I did a poor job coaching the team.
“I felt like I was coaching a team I'd never seen before.”
Vinson, who plans to attend Northern Kentucky University next fall, had help, too: sophomore William Herald, 15 points on five 3-pointers; junior guard Zachary Barth, 12 points; and junior forward Oliver Harris, 11 points.
“(Vinson) just does so many things,” Highlands coach Kevin Listerman said.
Monday's opening minute portended what became a long night for Ashland.
Just 14 seconds in, Herald knocked down a 3 after Vinson drove the lane and kicked the ball out. Less than a minute later, Herald canned another long shot.
Another word – runout – was the best way to describe what Highlands (1-0) did next.
After Porter's bucket with 6:20 left in the first period, Luke Muller ran away from the Tomcats for a layup and drained a 3.
The result – Highlands, 13-2.
The Bluebirds played lots of defense, too, Bryson Cody blocked Porter's shot, Muller hit a couple free throws, and Vinson scored with a second left in the first quarter, which put Highlands ahead, 24-13.
Ashland had moments that made you think a comeback was possible. One of the more memorable: Porter's cross-court pass to Villers, who converted the resulting layup.
Problem was, Vinson often answered. His six points led a 10-3 run, and the Bluebirds were ahead, 38-22, with a little less than three minutes before halftime..
“Keep shooting,” Mays said during a late second-quarter timeout. “I promise you they'll start falling.”
It's just that it took too long.
Villers scored 12 of the Tomcats' final 19 points – Porter had the rest – including a steal and layup with 1:07 to go that pulled Ashland to within 77-72. Vinson, however, hit five of six free throws over the final 35 seconds.
“I'm just glad everyone came out healthy,” Villers said. “God's given us another day to play the game.”
ASHLAND 13 15 28 19 – 75
HIGHLANDS 24 16 23 21 – 84
Ashland (75) — Villers 30, Sellars 17, Atkins 2, Marcum 6, Carter 5, Porter 15. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Sellars 3, Villers 3, Porter, Carter). FT: 7-8. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Marcum.
Highlands (84) — Kocher 4, Vinson 31, Read 2, Barth 12, Muller 9, Harris 11, Herald 15. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Herald 5, Harris, Muller, Vinson). FT: 20-24. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.