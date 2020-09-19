Chris Stapleton knows what you’re thinking when you look at Fleming County’s boys basketball record over his three seasons coaching the Panthers.
He also doesn’t want you to think the 32-60 ledger tells the whole story of that time.
“I’ll be the first one to say I look back and obviously you want to win district and region championships,” Stapleton said to The Ledger Independent this week after announcing his resignation effective Sept. 29. “A lot will look at our record and say, probably a better move to find a (new) coach.
“We dealt with injuries and uncontrollables, but it came with a lot of great memories. While the record wasn’t there, there were still a lot of good things that we accomplished, and I think the next person can take it to the next level.”
Stapleton came to realize he was not that person when COVID-19 shut down in-person school in March. With his daily commute from Cold Spring in northern Kentucky to Flemingsburg of about 70 minutes one way taken away, he noticed the resulting extra time at home.
“For the right person, Fleming County is a forever job,” Stapleton said. “If I was closer or single, I’d stay as long as they let me, that’s how strongly I feel about the program here.”
Stapleton, 33, also had a stark reminder of priorities when he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer before last season.
He chose to keep that largely quiet, but had his thyroids removed Oct. 14, missed four days of school and was back the next week for practice, he said. Stapleton got his voice back right at the beginning of the season in late November.
“I thankfully have it under control,” Stapleton said of his health. “Looking back on that, there’s a lot more important things in life and family is definitely most important. ... Spending more time at home and not making that commute put the bigger things in the big picture.”
Stapleton will return to Scott High School — 7.1 miles from his house, he said, as opposed to his previous daily dealings with the AA Highway — where he was on the staff of the 2017 state semifinalist Eagles. He will teach special education there and hasn’t determined if he will work with the Eagles again, though he said he hopes to continue coaching “in some capacity.”
Fleming County had some positive moments in Stapleton’s tenure, most notably the snapping of extended skids against its two biggest rivals.
In his first season, in 2017-18, the Panthers started 3-14, the last of those losses to tiny St. Patrick, before an 8-2 late-season sprint that included Fleming County’s second win in a month over Rowan County — ending a nine-game losing streak to the Vikings.
Two years later, the Panthers had lost 17 of their previous 21 games and things didn’t look up much going to the Fieldhouse to face Mason County on Valentine’s Day 2020. Fleming County had lost to the Royals by 32 points just under two months earlier, which was Mason County’s 21st consecutive win in the border rivalry.
But the Panthers rose to a 73-70 victory in Maysville.
“There’s been a lot of good teams come through Fleming County and not beat Mason County,” Stapleton said. “Regardless of what happened here while I was here, no one can ever take that away from us. We were the team that beat the streak.”
The Panthers feel good about their future, too. Rising junior Larkin McKee tore his ACL over the summer and may be out for the season, but even without him, eight Panthers who played in at least 20 games last year are back, Stapleton said.
“Those guys will make leaps and bounds,” Stapleton said of the returnees. “The next person is coming into a group of kids that have great work ethics and are very coachable.”
Fleming County’s next coach will be its sixth in 10 years. Stapleton tied three other Panthers coaches for the longest stretch in that position since the late Lake Kelly hung it up after his eighth season in Flemingsburg in 2003.
“Coach Stapleton will be sorely missed,” Panthers athletic director Bill Spencer said. “He is a great teacher and coach. He was great to work with because he always put kids first.”
(606) 326-2658 |