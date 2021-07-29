It started with a twisted ankle. The injury uncovered something much worse.The pain grew stronger in the following days, but Emma Picklesimer would not go down without a fight.
The Raceland senior knew the pain of losing the game she loved would be even greater.
Picklesimer transferred from Russell and missed her sophomore season on the basketball court.
During a game the following summer, she hurt her ankle. It did not improve as she started conditioning before her junior year. The discomfort would gradually increase and would later discover that she had limited blood flow in both legs. Picklesimer said running became excruciating.
“As a basketball player, you get twisted ankles all the time and you go about your business,” Picklesimer said. “(The ankle) was enormous. The inflammation kept getting worse. I took the summer off. I thought my body needed some time to rest.”
“It kept getting worse,” she continued. “After we finished running, I would lay on the ground and close my eyes and calm myself down. The pain was unbelievable. It was like something was in your bones and your ankle joints. … It was a very sharp pain.”
Picklesimer tried to play that season. She went to numerous doctors to discover a diagnosis. At first, she thought it was shin splints. Lupus was another possibility. Picklesimer endured several tests but couldn’t find the answer she needed. Pain would last for days after a game. She would be unable to move, and switching classes during a school day became an ordeal.
Lady Rams coach Ron Keeton watched Picklesimer’s toughness during her junior season as she attempted to play through pain.
“We got to her junior season and it was the same process,” Keeton said. “She would go through stretches where she was getting better, but she was having so much pain in her feet that she would have to come off the floor. She played that whole junior season undiagnosed.”
Picklesimer received a referral to Dr. Andy Gilliland at King’s Daughters Medical Center. He initially wanted to see if she had Compartmental Syndrome. Picklesimer said the test was “a doozy.”
After several painful minutes on a treadmill, needles were inserted into her lower legs. The compartment pressure check did not yield any new results and Picklesimer thought she had exhausted all of her medical avenues.
Raceland trainer Caitlyn Gale, who also works with Gilliland and was instrumental in Picklesimer’s recovery, wanted the Raceland forward to try one more test at the vascular unit at KDMC.
Pressure cups were placed on her legs as she sat in the waiting room, hoping her medical mystery would be solved. An hour later, Gilliland returned with the name of her condition.
Picklesimer was diagnosed with Popliteal Artery Entrapment Syndrome. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, PAES is a rare vascular disease where muscles and tendons compress the popliteal artery behind the knee. It restricts blood flow to the lower leg and feet and can damage the artery.
Picklesimer was sent to Ohio State University for another round of tests. She underwent two successful bypass surgeries, one month apart, before her senior year.
Picklesimer said she’s grateful for all the support she received during the grueling process.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for the support system that is built into that school,” Picklesimer said of Raceland. “They are absolutely wonderful. I couldn’t have gone through what I went through during that school year without my coaches, my teachers and the staff supporting me.”
Her teammates, past and present, formed a special bond that guided her to play basketball again.
“When I had my surgeries, they came to my house and brought me gift baskets and goodies,” Picklesimer said. “They were always encouraging. They are not just my teammates. They are family. We are very close and that’s what makes the difference.”
Keeton said Picklesimer was determined to get back on the court and her positivity and fight made an impact on her teammates.
“There was never a moment where she wanted to walk away,” Keeton said. “From the time she came from Russell to Raceland, she has practiced every day. … She had the issue with her legs and feet her entire junior year. We had shut her down in February that season because we were so concerned about what was going on.”
Picklesimer had to relearn how to walk after surgery as she regained the use of her muscles and lower limbs. She still remained concerned about playing her senior season a few weeks away.
The pain started relenting and Picklesimer began running on her own. She said she felt pain at times, but the blood flow in both legs is at 100%. The right leg only had 47% before her two surgeries.
Picklesimer’s story caught the attention of Tom Leach, the radio voice of the Kentucky Wildcats, after Keeton returned an email detailing what she had to overcome.
Picklesimer was named to The Leach Report’s All-Resilient Team this year and joined a select group of athletes from around the state.
“It has been truly inspiring to watch her battle to get to play,” Keeton said on the report. “She’s been one of the most inspirational players I’ve had the privilege to coach. She comes to work with a positive attitude and a great passion to be her best and make her team better.”
Added Picklesimer: “I remember I showed my mom and I started crying. It was very emotional for me.”
Picklesimer also coaches the fourth-grade team in the Raceland school system and maintains a 4.33 GPA. She believes that coaching could be a future option and hopes her story can motivate others.
“I’m not really one to talk about myself,” Picklesimer said. “I am really close with a lot of younger girls on my team. I use my story and show them that if you want something bad enough, you can do it. You can push through and don’t give up.”
Picklesimer has found her stride again. She will take advantage of Kentucky Senate Bill 128, which allows students in participating school districts to remain in the same grade for an additional year because of COVID-19.
Picklesimer believes she has more basketball in her future.
“I love the game,” Picklesimer said. “I am hoping to play in college.”
