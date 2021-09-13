BELLEFONTE When Austin Squires walked off the seventh green after the 16th hole of his final round in the inaugural Bellefonte Open on Monday, his first-round lead had disappeared.
Former University of Kentucky player Chip McDaniel was in the clubhouse at 5-under-par after an impressive 66 at a tough Bellefonte Country Club course.
The 24-year-old Ryle graduate, who played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati, knew he had to do something special in his final two holes. He took advantage of the shortened eighth hole to make birdie and climb into a tie for the lead heading into his final hole.
He striped a drive to the right side of the fairway, leaving him a short approach to the green. With the pin tucked tightly on the front of the green, he hit a sweet wedge to 10 feet. Squires calmly knocked in the birdie putt to claim the championship trophy and $20,000 first-place check.
Squires, who turned pro in 2019, was excited with his first win.
“I finished first in a pre-qualifier, but you don’t get a trophy or any cash for that," he said. "You basically just get a pat on the back. This is the first win where you get a trophy and prize money and all the fun things that come with it.”
Despite falling out of the lead, Squires knew he had a great opportunity the last two holes.
“I put myself in some precarious situations on No. 6 and 7 and three-putted both holes," Squires said. "I kept telling myself, you are still hitting it well, but just put myself in a couple tough spots. I know 8 was a birdie hole and luckily I put myself in great position on both holes and made both birdie putts.”
McDaniel felt he played very well Monday, in the second of two rounds, but just came up a shot short.
“I can’t be upset about it," he said. "I didn’t take advantage of the easier holes early in my round. I hung there and got hot on my second nine. I knew the front nine, actually our back nine today, was playing tougher. I was fortunate to get it going and get myself in contention. It was nice to string some birdies together.”
The Manchester native, who will be attempting Q-school soon, liked how the course was set up on Monday.
“I think the course blossomed nicely on the second day," McDaniel said. "It was a little firmer and faster today with some tougher tee boxes. That is how I like to play golf. It was a fair setup.”
Both Squires and McDaniel thanked tournament organizer Jesse Hunt for staging the professional tournament.
Hunt’s main goal is to help golfers achieve their professional dreams, he said.
"It was very impressive to see these young men compete and the talent level we were able to bring here to BCC," he said. "The purpose of Tour Bound Foundation was to help these players have the funds necessary to travel and play around the country. One, it is not cheap, and secondly, it is not easy. There are over 1,500 guys in the country that are playing at this level competing for 150 tour cards. It is very important to me to support these guys and help fund their careers.”
Hunt was also quick to thank Bellefonte Country Club and the tournament sponsors, including title sponsor Clark's Pump-n-Shop, for helping put on the two-day event.
“Unbelievable. Unbelievable," Hunt said. "There is so much that couldn’t have happened without the support of not only BCC and general manager/golf pro Jeff Bostic but numerous BCC members. Rick and Brent Clark jumped right in to help the Tour Bound Foundation provide significant purse money for the players to compete for the past two days. Big Sandy Furniture and Rob Vanhoose stepped up to the plate. Bill Jessie sponsored a player. Jeff Lyons of Desco Federal Credit Union provided lodging and a sponsorship. Alex Brown and Leif Clarke both provide a sponsorship through their businesses. I could go on and on. I can’t say enough about the BCC membership.”
The top eight golfers earned a paycheck for the event.
The Sunday portion of the tourney was a Pro-Am pairing a BCC member with a pro in a best-ball format. Brown paired with touring pro Josh Teater of Lexington to fire a 10-under-par score to claim the Pro Am title. Teater, a former Morehead State golfer, has earned nearly $6 million in an illustrious career. He has played in 216 PGA Tour events.
Bostic was very pleased with the event and how the 100-year-old Bellefonte layout challenged the 26 pro golfers in the field.
“We had the course set up Sunday pretty much how it normally is," Bostic said. "We did make it a little bit tougher today. We tucked a few pins. We made the course a little longer on a few holes but also shortened a couple holes to give the players some risk/reward opportunities. Membership really embraced the event and several members came out to watch the pros. Hopefully we can make this an annual event.”
Bellefonte Country Club is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with an event planned at a later date.
Top 8 Finishers (Par 70)
Austin Squires 65-69 134
Chip McDaniel 69-66 135
Trey Shirley 70-66 136
Cooper Collins 66-70 136
Tim Stewart 66-71 137
Jamie Arnold 68-71 139
Josh Teater 67-73 140
Bryan Baumgartner 72-69 141
Brenden Doyle 73-68 141
Grover Justice 68-73 141