SUMMIT Jacob Spurlock does not hesitate when he enters a game.
Fairview found out the hard way that he checks in ready to shoot and can put up big numbers in a short amount of time.
The Boyd County eighth grader gave his team another lift off the bench against the Eagles on Tuesday night. Spurlock showed off his shooting range again, collecting the Lions’ first 17 points of the second quarter to break open a close contest.
“You can tell he has put in a lot of reps,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “He shoots it with a lot of confidence. He is still an eighth grader, but he is really skilled. It wasn’t the first time that he has come in and gave us a pick up. I’m really glad he is on our team.”
Boyd County extended the lead in the second half to defeat Fairview, 83-43, in a 64th District clash at Boyd County Middle School.
Eagles coach Roger Newton said keeping tabs on Spurlock was part of the game plan.
“We spent two days taking about not giving (Boyd County) much daylight,” Newton said. “You have to get out on Spurlock and the other shooters they have. We told the guys that you have to listen to what we are telling you. If you want to do it your way, it’s going to be a long season.”
Early baskets from Jaxon Manning and Bubba Day gave Fairview a 6-3 advantage. The Lions answered with a quick six-point spurt and grabbed their first lead at 9-6 on Rheyce Deboard’s triple.
Griffin Taylor also provided offense off the bench. He posted a pair of buckets before the first frame ended with Boyd County ahead, 13-9.
Boyd County experienced its first two setbacks of the season last week against quality competition at the Ashland Invitational Tournament. It took the Lions a quarter to find the same form they displayed on the Anderson Gym hardwood.
“I felt like we competed well over at the AIT,” Anderson said. “We learned a lot and we got better. It felt like the intensity from what we were used to those three days wasn’t the same when we first started (on Tuesday). … We had a chance to play a lot of people and get them experience.”
Spurlock was locked in from long range to start the next period. He hit five 3-pointers during his offensive barrage. He flourished beyond the arc again later in the second half to finish with a total of six.
The Lions turned to their full-court press to increase the energy level. It led to easy points for Boyd County (12-2) and a 29-point third quarter that included 13-0 run. It provided plenty of distance between the two teams.
“We are working towards the end of this thing already,” Anderson said. “These guys have learned through 14 games that when you are good defensively, it just opens so many opportunities. I felt our intensity really showed in the second half with a big run because of deflections, turnovers and run outs.”
Spurlock led the Lions with 21 points. Jason Ellis had 14 points and Deboard added 12.
Manning scored a team-high 13 points for Fairview (4-11). Day followed with 12 points and Tanner Johnson tallied nine.
Newton said Day’s offensive game keep evolving.
“He continues to improve every game,” Newton said. “He is definitely one of our top players. At times tonight, he showed that he was as good as any post player on the court. He works at his game constantly. He has a great upside for the rest of his career.”
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Johnson 4-10 1-1 1 9
Smith 2-3 1-1 1 6
Manning 6-13 1-2 7 13
Caldwell 1-2 0-0 1 3
Day 5-10 2-2 3 12
C. Harper 0-0 0-0 0 0
Muncy 0-0 0-0 0 0
J. Harper 0-0 0-0 1 0
Terry 0-1 0-0 0 0
Mervilus 0-0 0-0 0 0
Reihs 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mitchell 0-5 0-0 4 0
Team 2
TOTAL 18-44 5-6 20 43
FG Pct: 40.9. FT Pct: 83.3. 3-point FGs: 2-9 (Johnson 0-2, Manning 0-2, Caldwell 1-2, Day 0-1, Smith 1-1. Terry 0-1) PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 2-4 2-2 2 7
Ellis 5-6 3-4 6 14
Newsome 2-5 0-0 2 4
Deboard 4-9 3-4 3 12
A. Taylor 2-3 2-2 4 6
G. Taylor 3-4 0-0 3 6
Robertson 2-3 1-2 1 5
D. Smith 0-0 0-0 0 0
Coleman 0-1 0-0 0 0
Brumfield 0-0 0-0 0 0
Vanover 0-0 0-0 2 0
Holbrook 1-3 0-0 0 2
Spurlock 7-12 1-1 3 21
Jackson 2-2 0-4 2 4
J. Smith 1-2 0-0 1 2
Team 3
TOTAL 31-54 12-19 31 83
FG Pct: 57.4. FT Pct: 63.2. 3-point FGs: 9-23 (Hicks 1-2, Ellis 1-2, Newsome 0-2, Deboard 1-3, G. Taylor 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Holbrook 0-1, Spurlock 6-10, J. Smith 0-1) PF: 7. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
FAIRVEW 9 9 14 11 — 43
BOYD CO. 13 19 29 22 — 83
Officials: Charles Graham, Maurio McKissick, Trevor Vaught