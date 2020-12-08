ASHLAND They say practice makes perfect. Ashland found a catalyst for its perfect season to date in practice last year.
As Keontae Pittman and Blake Hester went through their paces in practice en route to 1,200-plus-yard seasons and 1,100-yard passer Jake Gregg got a look at what opposing defenses might show from the Tomcats’ scout team defense, Ashland coach Tony Love kept noticing a playmaker, but not one of the aforementioned.
Love knew what JT Garrett can do with the ball in his hands — after all, he’d ended Ashland’s win over Boyd County as a freshman in 2017 with a 99-yard pick-six with zeroes on the clock. That was a precursor to a similarly long scoring play for much higher stakes, a 97-yard game-winning touchdown reception in the final minutes of a 21-14 victory at Russell two years later.
But Garrett’s efforts on Ashland’s scout team showed Love something on the Alumni Field practice grass he doesn’t remember seeing from another Tomcat in his 27 years coaching there: the ability to contribute in every phase of the game ... from nearly every position.
Garrett’s path to playing time last year, Love said, was with a pass-rushing ability the coach described as “quick and relentless.” He used it in the defensive line, linebacker and secondary position groups.
Even though being a Swiss army knife isn’t Garrett’s defensive role anymore — he stays at free safety now — once that got him onto the field, Garrett has made it nearly impossible to take him off of it.
That, in addition to the team’s need to replace Hester, Gregg and four starting offensive linemen, gave Love an idea.
What if the Tomcats used Garrett’s versatility the same way on offense as it had defensively?
“Coach (offensive coordinator Colt) Phelps and I sat down in the offseason and just talked about what (Garrett) brings to the table and being creative with ways to get the ball in his hands,” Love said. “The sky’s the limit as long as it stays within the boundaries of our fundamental football concepts.”
That added a dimension to Ashland’s offense it hasn’t had lately — sustained gadget plays, and in significant moments.
The Tomcats broke out of the box in their opener at Bourbon County by sending Garrett on a reverse. And they scored pivotal touchdowns in both victories over Russell this year off what Love calls “innovative plays” — Garrett threw for a score on a double pass to put Ashland ahead for good in their regular season meeting, and he scored on a reverse in their rematch with the Red Devils in the district title game.
Turned loose as a senior, Garrett can be spotted catching the ball, carrying it out of the backfield, coming to get it on jet sweeps and reverses, and throwing it.
He leads the Tomcats in receiving yards and touchdowns (498 yards, five TDs) and is second in rushing yards and scores (426 yards, nine TDs) and in passing (4 of 5 for 150 yards, two TDs, zero interceptions).
“He’s always aggravating me about being the quarterback,” Love said, a grin peeking out from behind his mask, “and if we’re gonna throw the ball he wants to catch it, or be a running back. He wants to have the ball in his hands the whole time.”
When Ashland doesn’t give Garrett the ball, it often uses him as a decoy, with pre-snap motion, play-action or simply where he lines up.
“I think it helps the team out a lot to move me to different spots and be a playmaker at those positions,” Garrett said. “I would say I take some of the pressure off (productive teammates), so we’re not just a single-person team. We have multiple athletes that can go out there and do stuff.”
Garrett is indeed far from Ashland’s only horse. Pittman’s 1,226 yards and 21 touchdowns boosted him to Class 3A, District 7 Player of the Year honors and a series of Division I offers before his commitment to Army on Sunday.
Caleb Tackett, Vinnie Palladino and Hunter Gillum have each made three or more rushing trips to the end zone, and Jack Alley has two scoring receptions out wide. Brett Mullins has thrown for 863 yards, seven TDs and seven picks.
“It gives the other team a harder scouting report,” Garrett said of that depth, “because to try to stop every single guy on our team is pretty hard to do.”
That spread of offensive production, coupled with a defense that has allowed more than one touchdown only once this season, has boosted the Tomcats to a 9-0 record and their first trip to the state semifinals in 30 years.
Garrett still contributes defensively, too. He has 14 tackles and an interception from his free safety spot. And he returns kicks — whenever opponents dare send it in his direction.
“I think he would like to kick,” Love deadpanned. “We’re pretty solid in those positions, so that’s not gonna happen, but offensive line is really the only other place that he hasn’t played, or the interior part of the defense. I think if we had a need that he would say ‘team first’ and ‘whatever you need me to do,’ and jump in there and do it to the best of his ability.”
Garrett’s breakout game, at least statistically, was at Bell County. He ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and caught a 96-yard scoring pass as Ashland beat last year’s Class 3A state runner-up, 35-0, on Oct. 24 on Log Mountain.
That result also showed the Tomcats, who were undefeated but still looking for a challenge, what they are capable of, Garrett said.
“It gave us a view of what potentially we could be,” Garrett said, “because we’d been blowing teams out, but that was probably one of the best teams we’ve played this year, other than Russell.”
Garrett remains in the recruitment process, which is going a little slower than he’d like, he said, due in part to how COVID-19 has changed the on-campus visit process. Garrett’s top two schools right now are Morehead State and Lindsey Wilson, he said.
That will take center stage in Garrett’s thinking once the season is over. The Tomcats intend to keep pushing that date back, beginning with a visit Friday from Belfry — to whom they lost in the third round last year, 41-7.
“Nobody would’ve known we’d get to this point, but we’re just out here making miracles, you know what I mean?” Garrett said. “It means a lot to our coaches, means a lot to our players, to win a region championship, but I feel like we’re not done yet.”
