Morehead State men’s basketball coach Preston Spradlin signed a new contract extension through the 2025-26 season after the Eagles completed their second straight 23-win campaign.
Morehead State also made consecutive appearances in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game. Spradlin became just the second coach in program history to guide his team to 20 or more victories in back-to-back seasons.
Spradlin completed his eight season overall with the Eagles and fifth as head coach.
"It is an honor to serve our community and this university as the head men's basketball coach here at Morehead State,” Spradlin said on Morehead State’s athletic website. “I am thankful to our leadership of (President) Dr. (Jay) Morgan, (Director of Athletics Dr.) Jaime Gordon and our Board of Regents for their continued commitment to our program. Success on the court paves the way for a bigger platform to fulfill our purpose as leaders and I am excited to continue our mission of impacting the lives of our players each season.”
“As the landscape of college athletics continues to change, consistency has become increasingly vital to maintaining success,” he added. “Our staff will continue to adjust and navigate these changes with the same integrity that we have from day one to make sure that we position our program to compete for Championships for many years to come."
Spradlin was named OVC Coach of the Year in 2021. He was also named the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 18 Coach of the Year. He made the Hugh Durham Mid-Major Coach of the Year Finalist list and the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Finalist list.
In 2021-22, Johni Broome was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year as well as to the Lefty Driesell National Defensive All-America Team and the Lou Henson Mid-Major Player of the Year All-America Team. He had 23 double-doubles, which ranked second in program history. Ta'Lon Cooper led the OVC in assists and ranked third in the nation with 202.
Spradlin came to Morehead State after five seasons at Kentucky. He spent two seasons (2009-11) as a graduate assistant with the Wildcats before transitioning to the assistant director of operations (2011-14).
Spradlin, a 2005 graduate of Betsy Layne High School (Ky.), is married to the former Misty Tackett. The couple has one son, Bentley, and one daughter, Aubrey.