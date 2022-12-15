Russell hosting winter baseball camps
Russell will be hosting a U.S. Baseball Academy winter camp on Jan. 21 and 28 as well as Feb. 4 and 11 at the Red Devils field.
The baseball academy’s training program is a unique concept that provides young players an opportunity to take their game to the next level, according to a flyer distributed by the organization.
USBA camps are designed to develop skills in all facets of the game with an emphasis on teaching proper fundamentals and techniques.
Winter sessions are available in hitting, pitching, fielding/baserunning and catching. Russell coach Tim Rice will direct the program in conjunction with the U.S. Baseball Academy.
Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions include six hours of instructions and start at $139 for one skill. Other skills can be purchased for an additional cost.
For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com.
Game on for Musketeers Smash
Greenup County’s Esports team looks to build off it’s Elite 8 finish a season ago when the Musketeers Smash competes in the state semifinals today.
Joseph Wright, Michael Clark and Brett Worthington will play in the Final Four in Lexington against top-seeded Louisville St. Xavier at 2. The highest score will move on to face the winner of Louisville Trinity and Dupont Manual for the state championship.
Dupont Manual ended Greenup County’s season last year and are the only school to defeat the Smash in 2022.
Greenup County coach Warren Kelly said he was proud of his players.
“We started the season having to play from home often due to bad internet connections,” Kelly said in a press release, “but our team pushed through and won. Shawnee State’s Esports team has been awesome to let us use their space every Wednesday to compete, and they’ve even helped us out by scrimmaging us (to help)the team warm up before matches.”
“We’re taking on schools that have more kids in their high school than we have in the whole district. (They) more resources, and we have succeeded. Greenup County is known as a Smash Ultimate school by Esports coaches all over the state. I look forward to getting more of our students involved, because this team graduates this spring!”
Tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/events/817714. The price is $11 in advance and $13 the day of event.