CANNONSBURG Ashland coach Scott Ingram claims he is leery about his star catcher running the bases.
Lauren Spears was already hitting .500 heading into Tuesday night’s 64th District clash with Boyd County. The senior reached base in her first two at-bats with a single and a double only to have an courtesy runner inserted into the game each time.
Spears countered by touching them all in her next two swings. She curved a homer around the left-field foul pole in the fifth inning and smoked another in the following frame to conclude her 4-for-4 night at the plate.
Spears also scored three runs and collected three RBIs in a 7-0 victory over the Lady Lions at the Boyd County Softball Complex.
“She is a special player, obviously,” Ingram said. “She is healthy but she wants to go all-out. I have been holding her up on the bases and I think she got mad at me. The second time around after her home run, I told her, ‘You just weren’t going to get run for again tonight.’ She said, ‘No!’ I will run for her the rest of the year if that is the performance I get.”
Spears increased her home run total to three in the span of 24 hours. She went deep against Wheelersburg the night before. She said she has found her sweet spot at the plate.
“I was just trying to split the ball in half,” Spears said. “It didn’t matter whether it was a line drive or a home run. In some previous games, I have been hitting it under it. I have really focused this week on splitting the ball.”
Even though Spears recorded three extra-base hits, she wanted to talk about the stellar performance of pitcher Kenzi Robinson after the game.
“Kenzi Robinson threw her guts out,” Spears said. “It was the best game I’ve ever seen her throw. We haven’t been hitting the ball as well as we can. We came out and produced a lot of runs tonight. It was the goal. We’ve had two goals every week. One of those this week was to produce runs.”
“When we were in the (postgame) huddle, (assistant coach) Brad (Hamilton) said she hit 99% of her spots,” she added, “and that was 100% right. She threw the game of her life. I am proud of her. I have been playing with her since I was 9 years old.”
The hurler produced an efficient outing, scattering four hits over 83 pitches and struck out three Boyd County batters.
“She was outstanding tonight,” Ingram said of Robinson. “She has thrown well all year.”
Spears singled and made it to second base with the help of a fielding error to start the second stanza. Kendall Hillard drove her home with a double down the third-base line. Jada Erwin lined a two-run homer over the right-field fence two pitches later to give Ashland a 3-0 lead.
Spears matched Tabitha Cassidy’s two-bagger in the fourth to score Cassidy from second base.
“You have to come ready to play every day,” Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler said. “You have to make adjustments. We played seven innings and 12 of our outs were fly balls and pop-ups. We didn’t put enough pressure on the pitcher when we got people on base. ... It was one of the things we talked about after the game.”
Spears hit her first solo shot in the fifth frame. Hillard advanced to the third-base bag at after a pair of Lady Lions errors. She came home on Erwin’s sacrifice fly.
It’s still early in the season and Ingram feels a hitting display and a district-seeding win can help jumpstart the rest of the campaign for Ashland (5-6).
“We go as (Lauren) goes,” Ingram said. “Now, everybody is starting to catch up. We have a long way to go. Boyd County has a good ball club. We will see what happens next week. If we keep playing like this, I like our chances.”
The two teams meet again at Ashland next week.
Taylor Craft collected a pair of base hits and Taylor Hamilton added another at the bottom of the Kittens lineup.
Emma Borders went 2 for 4 with a single and double for Boyd County (9-3).
(606) 326-2654 |
ASHLAND 031 021 0 — 7 10 2
BOYD CO. 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
Robinson and Spears. Bays and Peterman. W—Robinson. L—Bays. 2B—Borders (BC), Thornsberry (BC), T. Cassidy (A), Spears (A), Hillard (A). HR—Spears 2 (A).