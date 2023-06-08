There’s gumbo in Kentucky’s future after the team showed it had the right ingredients to win the NCAA Lexington Regional last weekend.
Sophomore and former Rowan County pitcher Mason Moore caused a stir by bookending two pivotal performances to guide the Wildcats to the Super Regional series at LSU starting on Saturday.
Moore relieved starter Darren Williams in the fifth inning against Indiana. It was the final and seventh game of the regional. The winner would only be two victories away from a spot in the College World Series.
The right-hander produced five scoreless innings. Moore gave up just four hits and struck out five Hoosiers in front of a record 6,796 fans at Kentucky Proud Park. It was two days after the stands held more than 6,000 people for the first time.
Moore is a Morehead native and Williams hails from Maysville.
The pair of Kentucky boys did the commonwealth proud.
“I was just out there throwing,” Moore said in the postgame press conference on Monday. “I knew that I had a job to do. We knew they would be attacking early. I have faith in my defense. My job was to attack the strike zone and let our defense make plays.”
Moore’s outing to open the regional on Friday should not be overshadowed. It was another relief appearance against Ball State after entering the game in the fifth frame again. He didn’t waste any time making an immediate impact.
Moore pitched five perfect frames and struck out two in Kentucky’s 4-0 win. It was much needed after the Wildcats bowed out in the opening round of the SEC Tournament against Alabama.
It was the first shutout in a NCAA Tournament game since Kentucky defeated Mississippi State, 2-0, in the 1949 NCAA District III Tournament, according to ukathletics.com.
“I think he was really working down in the zone,” Cardinals shortstop Adam Tellier said. “He was throwing sinkers that were right at the bottom of the zone and getting us to roll over some pitches we thought we were hitting well. He was definitely doing a good job of staying down in the zone and not letting us get good barrels.”
It was the third time in school history that Kentucky hosted an NCAA Regional and the second straight win after claiming the last one in 2017.
The Wildcats dropped their next game on Saturday night to the Hoosiers. Kentucky rebounded for two wins on Sunday after scoring a combined 26 runs. It set up the Monday showdown against Indiana in the weekend rubber match.
The Wildcats grabbed an early lead with a pair of sacrifice flies. The game was tied 2-2 when Devin Burkes, Hunter Gilliam and Ryan Waldschmidt each doubled in the sixth inning to produce two runs. Burkes was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Regional.
It would be all the cushion Moore would need. You could see the energy from the electric atmosphere coursing through his veins.
He faced trouble on the base paths in the seventh inning when Indiana had runners and second and third with one out. A strikeout and a groundout allowed Moore to escape unscathed. He recorded a punchout to end the eighth and he closed the door in the ninth.
Moore ignored any tired feelings after his 10 innings of postseason work.
“We don’t do tired,” Moore said. “I knew I wasn’t 100% (on Monday night). I had to go out there and give my best effort. I knew my defense behind me would make every play. My mindset was to go out there and give my best performance for the team.”
Moore’s 81 pitches against Indiana was by far a season high. A mixture of adrenaline and determination would allow him to keep his composure in the final innings. The monumental crowd became an important motivator.
“At the end of the game when I was pushing 70 pitches,” Moore said. “it was nice to have that crowd. The Big Blue Nation showed up again. It gave me the energy to want to keep going. I knew we had guys in the bullpen warming up but the crowd was behind me and it gave me the confidence to go out there and complete that game for us.”
“Whenever Mason comes into the game, I am calm,” Williams added. “He’s got some of the best pitches in the entire country, not just this team or this tournament. I think he will be a big leaguer some day. The three of us, (including Burkes and Gilliam) were asking him each inning if he was tired. We were pulling him through as much as he was pulling us through.”
Coaches, players and fans from our area can share that sentiment. Moore excelled in pressure-packed games for the Vikings. He was a member of The Daily Independent’s baseball All-Area team and was a four-time member of the basketball team.
“It’s my favorite thing to do as a coach,” Kentucky coach Nick Mingione said. “This team was built a long time ago. When you think about recruiting in baseball, guys commit when they are freshmen and sophomores in high school. To have all those guys come through and deliver in that moment, then watch them celebrate, it doesn’t get any better as a coach.”
Moore was named to the NCAA Lexington All-Region team.
Kentucky begins the Super Regional at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium on Saturday at 3. The Tigers took two out of three competitive games between the two teams earlier this season.
It’s a three-game series. Two wins will advance a team to Omaha the following weekend for the College World Series.