The Russell swimming program had been treading water for many years.
Jennifer Trippett felt it was time for a change.
She saw how her young daughter enjoyed the sport, but just two seasons ago, the Red Devils team just had three members on the team.
When the coaching position opened up, she dived in. Her initial objective was to bring awareness to the sport.
Trippett did more than that. The roster grew to 24 swimmers in her first season and the Red Devils brought their largest contingent ever to the state meet last year. The team expects to make a bigger splash on State stage at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatics Center this weekend.
“It always concerned me that no one knew there was a swim team at Russell,” Trippett said. “My goal was to have four girls and four boys. I have seven seniors this year and every single one of them has said I wish I would have found swimming earlier. I want to bring awareness to our community and our school on what a great sport swimming is, and our results have really shown that.”
The team expanded further this year with 27 kids in total. Every swimmer came back with a renewed interest and a specific goal in mind. It was evident at the Region 9 meet on Feb. 4.
Russell had 24 swimmers advance to the region final stage and ten produced a top 10 finish.
The Red Devils finished third in the team standings and were only one point behind North Laurel for second.
Trippett said she marvels at the results her teams have produced in the last two campaigns with not much experience under the belts. Russell sent relays to the state meet for the first time since 2009 last year.
“We made it to State with our relays last year,” Trippett said. “We had a couple of experienced swimmers. I feel like we went into this season with maybe some people doubting us because we lost that experience, but I think that gave us the drive to try even harder. We proved that we didn’t have to have years of experience. On one of the relay teams, two of the girls have two years of experience and for one, it’s her first year swimming. The fact that we can take swimmers with less than two years’ experience and still make it to State, it proves how hard they work.”
“Brynlee (Trippett) is our only swimmer that’s been doing it for multiple years,” she added. “So, what we did this year, it’s been remarkable. We are hardworking team and that paid off at the regionals.”
Brynlee Trippett, Jennifer’s daughter, has been on the swim team for three years. She advanced to the state meet after posting second-place finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Trippett was a member of the All-Region team.
Trippett is also part of two relay teams that will be competing in Lexington this weekend. The freshman joined seniors, Sydnie Sheridan and Raegan Osborn, and sophomore SK Barfield on the 200 freestyle relay who recorded a second-place region finish.
Trippett, Sheridan, Barfield and Riley Goodman are the aquatic quartet that will be competing at the state meet in the 500 freestyle relay.
Mom and coach said the team looks to Trippett, a freshman, who holds the most experience on the team, for support. Trippett gives it back to each one of her teammates.
“They look up to her as a freshman,” Jennifer Trippett said, “but she also looks up to them too, and the work they put into to helping the team. She’s really good at helping with nerves and intense situations at meets. They get along well with each other. She set a high bar with her personal goals. We’ve overcome some injuries and illness and they have definitely pushed through.”
Jennifer Trippett doesn’t make her relay decisions until the very last minute. She said several factors go into comprising a solid team. You look at look at times and who would work well together.
“You’ve got to have a great exchange,” Jennifer Trippett said. “If you have a false start, the event is over for you. The girls are grateful for this opportunity. I get to take a few alternatives to State with me and they’re excited just to be able to go.”
Practice time is limited for the swim team because of the lack of indoor pools in the area. Russell practices at the Ashland YMCA. They only get four hours a week to prepare.
Trippett said she is proud of the strides her team has made this year. They make the most of their time together as well as working on their form on their own.
“The one thing I will say about this sport in the area,” Jennifer Trippett said, “there’s not enough pools. There’s not a lot of practice time. Four hours a week for a varsity sport is not much. We try and take advantage of those 4 hours.”
Reece Pennington keeps excelling in his final season for the Ashland boys team. The senior collected two Region 9 titles in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Pennington broke the region record in the butterfly with a time of 52.17. He was the named the Male Outstanding Competitor and secured a spot on the All-Region Team.
Ashland coach Bill Cox said Pennington as aspirations to swim at the next level. Miami, Ohio, and Bellarmine have already shown interest, but the senior swimmer has his sights set on the state meet after reaching the championship finals for the first time in four visits last year.
“We’ve had a wonderful season,” Cox said. “I always have a ton of fun coaching these kids. Reese had a big day (at region), but all our swimmers were outstanding.”
Cox has seen interest in swimming grow in the area and the results speak for itself. Ashland, Boyd County and Russell had 45 swimmers compete at the region meet.
Pennington will be the lone Tomcat at State, but his leadership and example have been key components in the team’s improvement.
“There’s no one better than Reece,” Cox said. “He is a very good and confident leader. He’s very likable and very accepting. He welcomes all swimmers, regardless of their ability.
“Last year at the state meet, he made it in the top 8. It’s one of his big motivating factors this year.”
Johnson Central will send relay teams to State for the sixth time in eight seasons.
Jacob Rubado successfully defended his region title in the 50-yard freestyle this year. Rubado will join Blake Blanton, Nick Arrowood, Nick Hardin in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay teams at UK this weekend.
The 400 relay finished region runner-up and the 200 relay received an at-large bid to State with a third-place finish at the region event.
Hardin did set a school record in a time of 57.23 in the 100 butterfly after finishing third at region.
Fleming County’s Ariel Grannis advanced to the state meet after a first-place finish in the backstroke and a second in the 100 butterfly.
Russell’s Maddie Whitlock earned a fourth-place finish at the region meet in the 100 breaststroke.
The girls meet will take place on Friday, and the boys meet will commence on Saturday. Preliminaries in the morning and the finals will conclude that evening.
S’More Sports
— Several area teams also found success at the Region 8 wrestling meet over the weekend at Montgomery County High School in Mount Sterling.
Johnson Central claimed another region crown with 348.5 points, a full 169.5 points ahead of second-place Martin County. Boyd County (129.0) finished third and Ashland (1118.0) was fifth.
The Lions had nine wrestlers who earned a spot in the opening round of the state tournament at Ryle High School on Saturday.
Skyeler Tallent won the region title in the 285-pound weight class. Jack Hogsten (second, 190), Tony Leader (third, 157), John Jackson (second, 144), Chase Gillum (second, 138), Chris Isaacs (third, 132), Bentley Green (second, 126), Kaiden Nottingham (third, 113) and Zander Nottingham (fourth, 106) will all be grappling on the state mat.
“We had some high expectations for our program this year,” Boyd County coach Clayton McClelland said. “We fell a little short of where we wanted to get to, but nevertheless, we had nine guys push through. From my recollection, that’s the best we’ve had in school history.”
The top four wrestlers in each weight class move on the state meet. Area wrestlers swept the 285-pound class. Johnson Central’s Brady Adkins (second), East Carter’s Joseph Cooper (third) and Ashland’s Nick Williams (fourth) all advance to the semi-state round.
The Golden Eagles took home first place in 10 of the 14 weight classes. Chase Price (215), Zach McCoart (190), Seth Davis (175), Dalton Matney (165), Logan Castle (157), Caleb Barnes (144), Christian Barnes (132), JD Morris (126), Ryan Smith (113) and Zac Scott (106) all had their hands raised as the victor in their respective weight classes.
“In the world of wrestling, Johnson Central is a measuring stick,” McClelland said. “I consider ourselves still a young program and we know where we want to be able to compete. When we start finding some individual success and finding ourselves in the region final against a lot of their wrestlers, our guys know it’s progress forward. It keeps up pushing and moving forward.”
West Carter’s Ethan Swearingen (106), Ashland’s Troy Gardner (113), Greenup County’s Aydin Kozee (113), Johnson Central’s Braylon Dewire (120), Paintsville’s Cedrick Stewart (120), Ashland’s Cameron Burnside (138), Johnson Central’s Michael Spradlin (138), West Carter’s Raymond Rayburn (150), Greenup County’s Christian Wheeler (190) and Ashland’s Cole Christian (215) each get to advance to the next round, according to trackwrestling.com.
— A case can be made that no one has made more strides this season than the Greenup County boys basketball team. After beginning its slate with a 3-12 record, the Musketeers have won eight of their last 11 games.
Greenup County is 3-1 in district games during the stretch and fell to Morgan County and Rowan County by a total of five points.
The Musketeers ended Russell’s 16-game winning streak on their backyard rivals’ home floor. The most glaring stat might be Greenup County’s 38-32 rebounding edge in the contest.
“That was one of our goals, gang-rebound and beat them on the boards,” Greenup County coach Corey Allison said after Friday’s game, “and make sure they don’t get any second-chance shots. They’re a team that doesn’t make many mistakes. They don’t shoot themselves in the foot. A lot of our losses come from internal-type stuff. That was one of our goals. That (the rebounding edge) was huge.”
“Play with pride and play with passion,” he added. “Play with some grit. Best group of kids I’ve ever coached.”
The Musketeers also ended a five-game skid against the Red Devils.
— Fairview can argue it has a claim on most improved after a pair of victories over the weekend. The Eagles held off Lawrence County after holding a big lead earlier in the game. Tamel Smith’s last-second 3-pointer splashed in before the buzzer sounded to start a celebration at George Cooke Memorial Gym after an 80-77 victory.
Fairview bested rival Raceland 24 hours later. Smith’s team-high 21 points complimented double-double nights from Tanner Johnson and Steven Day. Smith hit five of the Eagles’ 10 buckets from behind the arc.
The win improved Fairview’s record to 14-14 with games at Russell and St. Patrick in Maysville before the 64th District Tournament.
The Eagles haven’t finished the regular season with a .500 or better record since the 2014-15 season.
— The KHSAA will reveal the boys and girls Sweet Sixteen brackets with a draw on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The girls state tournament will be played on March 8-11 at Rupp Arena. The boys will compete March 15-18.