As the numbers emerged from the bottle at the 16th Region Tournament draw in Morehead Saturday morning, Bath County found its quarterfinal spot in the bracket alongside Lewis County.
Lions coach Scott Tackett had one name instantly come to mind that could deter his team’s success in the opening round.
Zack Otis.
“You can’t stop him,” Tackett said. “You can only hope to contain him.”
He acknowledged that’s easier said than done. Every coach shares the same thought as the talented scorer has become a top priority of opposing teams during his career in a Wildcats uniform.
First-year Bath County coach Steve Wright believes Otis’s mindset is the exact opposite. The senior has become the ideal team player.
“He’s a good student and a good player,” Wright said. “He cares about his teammates and works hard every day. He loves to play the game. Loves to win, and he hurts when he loses. He’s matured; he sees the value of what a team looks like and how you’re supposed to play together. He’s a real pleasure to work with and be around every day. If you’re the leading scorer on your team and everybody on the team likes and respects you, it really says a lot.”
Otis was recently named the 16th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. When he heard the news, he wanted to share it with every resident of Owingsville who is now part of his extended family.
“I’m just happy,” Otis said. “It’s just a great blessing. It is a personal award, but it’s a testament to my family, my coaches and my teammates that helped me get this far. I feel like we all won something, not just me.”
“I just want to share with my team what I’ve learned in the last four years,” he added, “whether it’s basketball or in life. I like to help the younger guys. I’ve had some experiences in life that they haven’t had yet. I want to be a big brother to them on and off the court. I’ll take every chance I can to help them out.”
Wright feels Otis’s leadership has grown this season after the Wildcats lost a pair of crucial scorers from last year. Bath County recorded a school record 27 wins and earned the program’s second region tournament victory since 1977.
“I don’t know that it’s something that he’s always been comfortable with,” Wright said, “but he has developed into a really good leader and a good role model for the younger guys. Early in the year, we went as he went. We’ve gotten better at it not being that way all the time. He’s just a guy that impacts everybody on the team.”
Otis averages 28 points a game and leads the team in rebounding with seven boards a night. The scoring average resides at No. 9 on the state list.
Even with his past successes, Otis admitted his confidence level on the court had to improve.
He takes pride in that quality now and feels the Wildcats will arrive in Morehead inspired after achieving history last year.
“It’s been my confidence and my leadership abilities,” Otis said, “but it’s not just confidence in myself, it’s also confidence in my teammates. I am a lot better this year shooting free throws. It is just a mental thing. I had a mental block that started my freshman year. But when your coach and teammates put so much confidence in you, you can step up on the court and be yourself.”
“The (region win) last year can let us say that we’ve been here before,” he continued. “There’s nothing that we can’t accomplish. Taylon (Sorrell) and I have played a lot together. We can help the younger guys calm down and play like they normally would.”
Wright brought over four decades of high school and college coaching experience with him to Bath County. The Hall-of-Famer won a state title at South Laurel in 2005. Wright knew he already had a star on his new team with Otis, and the senior has continued to impress every day since they met.
“When you’re coming into something new, you don’t know the kids,” Wright said. “(With Zack), it was always yes sir or no sir. What do you need me to do from Day 1. That’s never changed. We’ve had some really good wins and some tough losses, but he’s back the next day helping his teammates and working hard.”
“Even as a senior, he’s still hungry to learn,” he added. “My college coaches used to say you’ll be successful with three things. You need to be a good student, a good person and a good player. Zack amplifies that for us.”
The transition from Bart Williams, the only coach Otis had known in his varsity career, to Wright was seamless. Otis said Wright takes the time to hear out his players even after experiencing so much success during his career.
“I love coach Williams and coach Wright,” Otis said. “Coach Williams was just a great coach during my first three years. He always let me play to my strengths. Coach Wright has been awesome. I really respect him. He listens to the players. He’s been around for a long time, and you might expect him not to take his players’ input, but he absolutely does. He’s very easy to get along with.”
Bath County will make its sixth straight appearance in the region tournament when the Wildcats meet Lewis County Thursday night in Johnson Arena at 6:30.
Otis scored his 2,500th career point in the 61st District Tournament last week against Rowan County. He also became the school’s all-time leading scorer after a basket against the same Vikings team on Jan. 19.
Otis wants to be known for more than his ability to put the ball in the basket.
“I want people to remember me not just for basketball,” Otis said,” but also for trying to share a positive light on my teammates, the program and the community. I wanted to put Bath County back on the map. I believe we have done with some good people along the way.”
Otis will play at the next level. He said the decision would be made after his senior season concludes.
S’More Sports
— Former West Carter guard Allie Stone was named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year. Stone made 21 starts in her first season at Pikeville. She averaged 13.6 points a game and shot 46.7% from 3-point range, which ranks third in NAIA.
Russell alum Madison Darnell made the MSC First Team. Stone was awarded Second Team honors.
Former Raceland guard Kirk Pence earned a spot on the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s All-Freshman team in his first season at Kentucky Christian University. Pence posted 11.3 points and nearly five rebounds a game for the Knights.
— Morehead State wrapped up its first outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title since the 1983-84 season with a 69-63 win at Eastern Illinois on Wednesday. The Eagles extended their winning streak to five with a 72-58 victory over UT-Martin at Johnson Arena on Saturday.
Morehead State has three players average double figures. Mark Freeman posts 14.8 points a game. Alex Gross collects 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds each night and Drew Thelwell adds 11 points per game to the scorebook.
The Eagles will be the No. 1 seed at the OVC Tournament in Evansville, Indiana. The event starts on Wednesday, but Morehead will play its first game on Friday. The top seed is granted a double bye and instantly moves to the semifinals.
— The 15th Region Tournament draw was held on Saturday.
Martin County (25-5) and Floyd Central (19-10) will open the event tonight at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville at 6:30.
Defending champion Pikeville (26-5) tangles with Belfry (17-13) at 8.
Pike County Central (15-14) meets Shelby Valley (9-20) in the first quarterfinal on Tuesday at 6:30.
58th District champion Lawrence County (27-5) competes against Paintsville (19-11) at 8.
The Bulldogs are led by the school’s all-time scoring leader, Kensley Feltner, who became the sixth player in KHSAA history to reach 4,000 career points, in Lawrence County’s regular season finale.
The semifinals are scheduled for Friday at 6:30 and 8. The championship game starts at 7 on Saturday.
On the boys side, Lawrence County (18-14) and Belfry (9-23) start the opening night festivities on Wednesday at 6:30.
Martin County (21-10) and Shelby Valley (18-9) follow at 8.
Pikeville (20-7) plays Paintsville (14-16) in Thursday’s first quarterfinal at 6:30.
Pike County Central (20-8) and Betsy Layne (19-10) round out the first round at 8
The semifinals are slated for Saturday at 6:30 and 8.
The title games tips off at 7 on Monday.
— Several firsts to mention before the 16th Region Tournament gets underway tonight.
It’s the first time since 1975 that the girls field does not contain East or West Carter, according to stat legend Curtis Crye.
Bath County’s win over Rowan County in the district tournament meant the boys bracket would not include a Shawn Thacker-led Vikings team for the first time since he arrived in Morehead in 2009.
Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs will make his return to the 16th Region Tournament for the first time since he guided Ashland there in 2015. The Panthers won their first district title since 2014 on Friday.
Reece Griffith guided Morgan County to a 22-7 record and the program’s first district title since 2018, two years after Griffith won his second region title as a player on the same floor he will coach on Wednesday night.
Ashland will meet the Cougars in the opening round. The Tomcats are the four-time defending region champions. The girls title has been in the firm grasp of Boyd County or Russell since 2016.
Will we have any new suitors at the top in the next eight days? Game on.