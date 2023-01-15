It seems like a lifetime ago, but once upon a time, I had a solid jumper on the basketball court.
I had to work at it because nothing in life comes easy.
I spent hours as a young boy on the driveway at my house in Worthington dribbling an orange ball before trying to get it through a metal ring 10 feet off the ground.
Hundreds of shots a day. Seven days a week. Until my mom, Patti, would drag me inside when it became too dark to see.
The ritual went on for years. I imagine my mother can still hear the bouncing ball rattling around in her brain.
I rarely dated in high school. I never had the desire. My life centered around sports and that patch of concrete outside my front door.
I was so anti-social that I was voted “Most Bashful” in my senior class at Raceland High School. I didn’t see that coming. I even had a ridiculous picture of myself peering out from behind a doorway in our class superlatives in my senior yearbook.
It’s a picture that I’ve only seen once because I never wanted to lay eyes on it again.
I suppose this sports mindset was already engrained in my DNA. I’ve written about my father before, but it bears repeating. He loved sports and was a tremendous baseball player.
He loved two things in his life. The Ashland Tomcats and my mother, even though she went to rival Russell. They spent so much time together except when the two teams met on a playing field. My father would sit on the Ashland side while my mother would sit with the Red Devils. He had to draw the line somewhere.
My father nearly derailed his own wedding during the 1970 baseball All-Star Game when he preferred to watch the Big Red Machine instead of planning for the ceremony.
I don’t remember my first Kentucky championship game. I was 10 months old in 1975, and my father kept me awake just in case. He told my mom, “If the Cats win, I want him to experience it.” Then they lost. and then I cried.
My father would take me to the Sweet Sixteen Tournament when I was a baby with the diaper bag in tow. No one would ever imagine that I could sit through an all-day session that included four games. I did. You never heard a peep from me.
Unfortunately, my basketball path came with a roadblock. I can attribute most of the end result to my own undoing after bad knees, a lack of confidence and undisclosed health issues.
Hundreds of shots turned into a handful of varsity minutes on the basketball court. I still enjoyed the time with my former teammates at Raceland and I have memories that will last a lifetime, but my playing career ended well before the first-quarter buzzer.
Before my final season started, I had to face reality. I had to quit because my knees were hurting. For the duration of my senior year, I felt trapped. My friends enjoyed their last games in a Rams uniform. I could only sit and watch.
I never cared about my success. It will never matter to me that can’t find my name in any record books.
If you are part of a team, whether in sports or in life, you never worry about yourself. You play sports to grow as a player and as an individual to help your school or organization reach the highest level of success.
I was just disappointed that my sports story had ended that way. I figured in time that it would eventually fade away. It never did.
It was Aaron Snyder who offered me a lifeline. Nearly two decades later, the then-sports editor offered me the opportunity to cover sports and write for the newspaper. I will be eternally grateful for his consideration.
It brought me back and I was determined not to waste another moment.
It’s never too late in life to find your way forward. Sometimes you just need to find someone or some place to give you direction.
Sports is a great life teacher. You never learn as much from the wins as you do the losses. Winning doesn’t come easy but until you are able to handle defeat, you will never truly find victory.
I get my second chance at sports. The issues that derailed me the first time are gone, except for the bad knees. Thankfully, I don’t have to run up and down the court any more. The only time I move faster than a brisk walk these days is when I am chasing down a coach for a postgame quote.
The next chapter begins today. As I said in our weekend introductory article, it is a thrill and a privilege to showcase and write about teams and schools where I grew up.
During my 12-year association with The Daily Independent, I’ve watched and learned from the best journalists this industry has to offer. Mark Maynard, Zack Klemme and Snyder continue to inspire me. They are the best in the business. Their commitment to their profession, our community and our sports section was second to none.
You will see a few changes in the coming months, but you will get my best effort to keep the same stellar standard that was set before me.
We wish we could cover more games, write more features and be in multiple places at once.
At times, you will have to read our content off a computer screen instead of a newspaper due to an earlier deadline.
We have a great group of contributors and freelancers that continue to enhance our sports section. We are grateful for their assistance.
William Adams joined our full-time staff and has already become a great addition to the team.
Everybody doesn’t get a second chance. I am honored to be the next sports editor.
Next week this new column will return to highlighting area athletes.
Hopefully, somewhere down the road, I can change the high school recognition that I have despised for so many years to “Most Likely To Succeed.”
Time will tell.
Game on.
