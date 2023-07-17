The third Monday in July bears some significance. The day is always circled on my schedule.
It’s The Daily Independent’s unofficial turn of the sports calendar.
The sun rises on a new year. The summer heat will greet you, every muscle in your body will tense up and you start to sweat through your clothes as you get to work in preparation for another fall sports season.
Enough about me trying to get out of bed Monday morning.
It’s time for my annual trek into four-down territory. A quick visit to football practice to whet your appetite for the impeding spotlight of Friday night lights.
Our job isn’t exactly a nine-to-five workday. It can bear a passing resemblance to the players who have worked all year long to prepare for a slate of ten games that can determine their fate in November.
I stumble out of bed at six in the morning because I have an internal alarm clock. I've reached that age. It urges me to get up or it could end in disaster.
I have several cups of ambition (if you know the song then you know what that means), which should give me a clue as to why my alarm clock keeps going off needlessly during the day. I don’t drink it black though. On days like this, just like my coffee, I need a little something to sweeten the taste.
The start of fall sports is an occasion to savor. Each team across the state wants its own moment in the sun later this season. In mid-July, you just have to endure it.
I’m not the one braving the elements today. Several hours will be spent in front of this computer, regaling my experiences on the practice field.
I made four stops on Monday. Three were district champions and my pigskin parade will include two teams that made a deep run in the postseason last year. Other teams experienced success not seen on campus in over a decade.
Greenup County
10:17 a.m.
I feel like each of my subheads should come with the famous “Law and Order” sound effect between scenes.
I arrive in Lloyd and witness an energetic morning Musketeers practice. First-year head coach Travis Jones is an active participant in drills and displays as much energy as his players.
Jones was part of the Greenup County coaching staff for six seasons and the offensive coordinator for the last three. Players and coaches already had a familiarity when he took the reins and it made for a smooth transition in the offseason.
He said former coach Zack Moore, who is now an assistant principal at the school, gave him more responsibility as his migration from the sideline to administration began last year. Jones said he “felt 100% prepared when they gave me the opportunity to have this job.”
“I have a blast with this stuff,” Jones said. “We have a set of core values. One of them is ‘Be positive.’ We talk to the guys about being the most exciting team when we are out here. We want our guys to have fun at practice. Obviously, there will be times when it will get hard and they won’t have as much fun, but in every situation that we are in, we want to have as much fun as we can.”
Greenup County’s win total last year was its highest since 1998 and the Musketeers reached the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007. It’s provided extra motivation as they replace key personnel.
“Our (motto) for the year is ‘Earn it,’” Jones said. “We had a heck of a year last season but we graduated eight starters on offense and nine starters on defense. The guys that are stepping into starting roles got a lot of reps last year but they didn’t often play on Friday nights. We have a bunch of open spots and the guys have worked hard during the offseason to have one of those spots.”
Ashland
11:34 a.m.
(Cue the "Law and Order" dun-dun sound)
The temperature on the dash of my Lincoln said 82 degrees when I arrived at Alumni Field. I find coach Chad Tackett wearing a sweatshirt.
I’m like a tennis player during a Wimbledon final. I’ve prepared several shirt changes throughout the day.
“It’s like my calling card,” Tackett said. “I like to sweat during practice. I wear it to get the sweat going. I feel like I am working a little bit with the boys. I can’t sweat as much as they do but I like to feel like I am in this with them.”
The Tomcats didn’t have to sweat out victories in the postseason after they won their final seven games before falling to Christian Academy-Louisville in the Class 3A state semifinals. A solid stretch to end last season could lead to the same result to open 2023.
“We move up to Class 4A and the expectations are there, obviously,” Tackett said. “Our guys understand that we are moving up a level. We feel 4A football is the most competitive in the state with the teams that are in it with Corbin, Johnson Central and Boyle County. There are a lot of good teams in 4A and we hope to be one of them.”
Tackett had been a longtime assistant at Ashland before accepting the top job last year. Another year has added a firmer grasp of the Tackett system in practice. The Tomcats went through three seasons with three different offensive coordinators. Steve Dowdy begins his second year in that role
Ashland also reenters the fray knowing it has returning playmakers and leaders on both sides of the ball.
“The kids know my expectations,” Tackett said, “and how I like to do things. I think it made a big difference heading into this second offseason. There wasn’t a lag there as far as learning from a teaching and fundamental standpoint. Our guys just know how we were going to do things and how we wanted it."
Halftime-Lunch and Nap
1:12 p.m.
Both are needed these days. It’s a time to regroup and transcribe interviews.
I had a sandwich and baked chips. But calling my side dish chips gives them too much credit. It’s like eating potato-favored cardboard.
I could also start a discussion on the price tag and bag size of the distasteful treats.
Another time. I’m heading to Cannonsburg this evening.
Boyd County
6:07 p.m.
I walk into the athletic complex and see a vast sea of red helmets. The numbers keep increasing in Cannonsburg and so have the number of wins.
Boyd County won its first district title since 2008 and played its first two postseason games at home, including hosting the eventual state champion.
Coach Evan Ferguson wants his team to remember what got them to the top of the mountain because scaling that hill a second time can be a tall task.
“It’s a lot easier to get kids out and excited about football after you win,” Ferguson said, “than what we have been dealing with here at Boyd County for a long time. It’s a testament to the kids’ hard work. We preach that hard work works. They have worked really hard to get our program up to a high level.”
“This year is this year,” he added. “We have a new district. It’s no secret that our schedule has new faces all over it. We are ready to attack each challenge and focus on being the best we can be each week.”
Finding the best version of yourself starts in the early stages of preparation. Football can officially begin practice right after the dead period. Ferguson feels working on the small things will lead to big rewards down the road.
“You always have to go back to fundamentals early on,” Ferguson said. “Even if a kid has been out here for a long time and going into their fourth or fifth year playing for you, it’s important to start back and make sure everybody understands that the little things are what win or lose games.”
Raceland
7:11 p.m.
(Cue the "Law and Order" dun-dun sound one more time)
After an unscenic drive down the Industrial Parkway, I reach my final destination of the day. Ram Stadium and its new tantalizing turf field are put to good use as Raceland uses every bit of its real estate to go through drills.
Coach Michael Salmons starts his 17th season on the Rams sideline and 10th as the head coach. He and his coaching staff have developed a successful preparation process. The team always has an agenda every time they step onto the field.
“We’ve got really great guys out here,” Salmons said. “We really pride ourselves on being organized. Before we come out here, we've already done our work. We have done our weight room, our organization, our install, and our teaching, whether it’s on the board or video. So, when we come out here, it’s time for the kids to shine. Our kids know this and we are very business-like. We are blue-collar. It’s who we are. It’s what it will take in 2023 to reach our goals."
Raceland has a cast of returning players who have extensive time on the gridiron. Their approach to practice and the way they go about their business have left an impression on their younger teammates, according to their coach. Salmons said his leaders “punch in and get to work.”
The Rams advanced to their second state final last December but their season did not end the way they wanted. It’s left them wanting so much more.
“I feel our guys went into the offseason hungry,” Salmons said. “The season ended in the game we wanted to end on, it just wasn’t on the right side of the scoreboard. It was some offseason motivation. Our guys felt the score was not indicative of how competitive the game was. We feel that we have made a lot of strides. Guys have got a lot stronger and more explosive. We still have some holes to fill and guys will have to step up as we get into this journey."
My yearly journey is over but the coverage is just beginning. The 51st annual football preview will be available in 32 days.
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.