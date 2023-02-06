As Derek Cooksey remembers it, his father, legendary area coach and former Fairview athletic director, Rex, felt he found the right person to fill his girls basketball coaching vacancy in 2006.
Mandy Layne was already a proven winner before starting her head coaching career. She was a member of the state championship team at West Carter in 2000 and the former Comet is one of the school’s all-time leading scorers.
Both Cookseys envisioned big things from their new coach and Layne hasn’t disappointed. The three have reunited at Russell and have their respective teams among region contenders again.
“She’s always been a competitor and even in her playing days she was always well-prepared,” said Derek Cooksey, who is in his second year as Red Devils’ boys coach after a 10-year stint as Fairview’s head man. “She has a high basketball IQ. At Fairview, she took over a program with a lot of youth and not much experience. She never made excuses. She always had her team prepared.”
“My dad knew her reputation as a player,” he added. “He got to know as a person too. She has worked tirelessly over the years. She wants to see her kids and her program have success. Girls basketball in this area has really taken steps forward. There are some really good teams in this area.”
The Russell girls traveled to Frenchburg on Thursday night and defeated Menifee County, 60-31. The result gave Layne her 300th career win.
Layne coached at Fairview for three seasons and is currently enjoying her 14th year at Russell. A celebration commenced in the locker room after Thursday’s game. The Red Devils have been successful under her leadership but couldn’t connect with a postgame water bottle shower.
Layne took time to reflect on the people that have helped her along the way to her win total.
“I was just thinking how blessed I’ve been to have great players over the years,” Layne said, “as well as really good assistant coaches. I’ve been lucky to have a supportive administration that believed that we could accomplish great things.”
Layne continued her playing career at Northern Kentucky. During her senior year, bad news turned into a blessing in disguise.
An injury forced her to take a medical redshirt. She became a student assistant and fell in love with coaching.
She already had a wealth of knowledge at her disposal. At West Carter, he learned the game under Hall of Fame coach John “Hop” Brown.
“He just had a presence about him,” Layne recalled. “He garnered respect. He was really into teaching as a major part of coaching. I try to do that too. He was really big into teaching us about life and how to be successful off the court. I’ve tried to definitely take those things from him.”
As a former player, who has reached the pinnacle of high school sports, it can enhance the connection a coach has with their players. She has been in her player’s shoes and has felt the same pressure to succeed on the court.
“When you’ve had success as a player, it helps players buy in,” Layne said. “If they have seen that you played for successful programs, and that you have played college basketball, experience can be the best teacher. I’ve been able to tell them about those experiences and that’s definitely helped me.”
Layne has guided the Red Devils to 278 wins during her tenure. She believes that every victory has meaning. But it was a postseason win in 2016 where she felt that her Russell program took a huge step in its evolution.
The Red Devils completed a second-half comeback to defeat East Carter for their first 16th Region title since 1994. Russell went on to earn consecutive region crowns in 2020 and 2021. The Red Devils won their first state tournament game in 45 years after defeating Dixie Heights in the 2021 opening round.
“The 2016 16th Region championship is where we began to believe that we could be region contenders every year,” Layne said. “We have a program that we can expect to win it every year and we can continue to show that we have great tradition here.”
Derek Cooksey wants to add to the Russell roundball tradition on the boys side. The Red Devils are currently riding a 15-game winning streak and have locked up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 63rd District Tournament.
He also coaches with confidence and can lean on his stellar family coaching roots. Rex and brother, Brett, reside on his staff are by his side during games.
Derek Cooksey also has a longtime friend he can turn to for advice.
“I’ve known coach Layne since we were young,” Derek Cooksey said. “We were in school together at Ashland. I’ve always been a fan of hers. She’s a proven winner and had a lot of success. The kids always enjoy playing for her. During my time at Russell, anytime I needed to pick up the phone and talk to a friend or a coach, she’s always been there for me.”
Layne likes to test her teams with tough opponents. The schedule doesn’t get any easier to close out the regular season.
Russell welcomes rival Ashland tonight to Marvin Meredith Gym. The slate closes out with road games at Lawrence County, Fairland, who is currently undefeated and ranked No. 3 in Ohio’s Division II, and Boyd County.
The Red Devils’ record sits at 16-9.
“We’ve probably won some games that we shouldn’t have, and we’ve lost a few that we should not have lost,” Layne said. “The morale is still good. The kids are continuing to work hard and trying to get better each day. We want to make sure that we’re as prepared as we can be for the postseason.”
S’More Sports
— An important contributor to Russell’s 2016 region title keeps making strides at the next level. Madison Darnell pulled down 10 rebounds against Wilberforce, Ohio, on Jan. 21. But during the third quarter, the senior grabbed a carom off the rim to break Georgetown’s all-time rebounding record. The mark had stood for 34 years.
Layne said she speaks to her former player often and her sister, Kennedy, currently plays for Russell. Her former coach knew her work ethic would serve her well in college basketball and beyond.
“She’s one of the hardest workers that I’ve ever coached,” Layne said. “You never had to coach effort with her. She’s one of those kids that always strives to be the best. She will excel on and off the court. She’s getting ready to go to medical school. She also will be very successful in life.”
“She’s always worked hard,” she added. “She has very supportive parents that also push and support her. It’s helped increase her toughness on the court.”
Darnell’s career rebounding total stands at 939 with four games left in the regular season. The Tigers are 13-11 this season.
— Ashland’s Ella Sellars and Fleming County’s Adam Hargett each eclipsed 1,000 career points last week.
Sellars finished with 17 points against Elliott County on Thursday to reach the monumental mark. The junior leads the Kittens with 29 3-pointers and averages 16.5 points a game.
Ashland has a big week ahead with games against Russell tonight and Boyd County on Friday.
Hargett totaled 15 points against Menifee County on Friday night to join the prestigious point club. The junior is averaging 16 points a game for the Panthers, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the 61st District Tournament with the victory.
— Former Lawrence County and Western Kentucky quarterback, Jason Michael, is set to have a Super weekend. The Louisa native has been the Philadelphia tight end coach for the last two seasons. Michael has coached at the college and pro level for 20 years. The Eagles are set to play Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
Michael coached one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, Antonio Gates, at San Diego from 2011-13. Gates holds the NFL record for touchdowns by a tight end with 116. Michael was also a quarterback coach for the New York Jets and helped Chad Pennington earn the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2006.
Michael led the Bulldogs to arguably the biggest win in school history when they defeated Breathitt County in the 1997 region final, 36-28. It broke the Bobcats’ 42-game winning streak and sent Lawrence County to the state semifinals for only the second time.
Michael was a two-time captain for the Hilltoppers and guided them to the 1-AA national championship in 2002.
— The national football signing period began on Feb. 1. Several players in our area inked letters of intent to play at the next level, including Boyd County’s Malachi Wheeler (Cumberlands), Paintsville’s Harris Phelps (Centre) and Ironton’s Tayden Carpenter (Alderson Broaddus), CJ Martin (Army), Amari Felder (Eastern Kentucky) and Lincoln Barnes (Marshall) just to name a few. We will be recognizing all our area athletes and their next level achievements very soon. Athletic directors and coaches check your emails on Tuesday.