It wasn’t long ago that Reece Griffith played in and excelled in the 62nd District Tournament.
The former Elliott County guard will experience the vibrant atmosphere of the annual postseason spectacle for the first time this week in a different capacity.
Griffith has guided Morgan County to a 20-win season in his first year as coach. He hopes his past postseason experiences can lead his team to another victory when the Cougars host West Carter on Wednesday with a trip to the region tournament on the line.
When asked about his memories from his district days as a player, Griffith recalled a deafening defeat his Lions gave Morgan County on the same floor where he now resides in West Liberty.
“It was incredible,” Griffith said. “I remember one time we went to double overtime in the district finals at Morgan County. I still remember my ears ringing because it was so loud in the gym.”
“I have experience in these games,” he added. “I think I can give my guys an inside edge. Coach (Joseph) Gamble is on the coaching staff. He was also an assistant coach on the 2004 16th Region championship team. Our knowledge from being in those situations can help feed that experience to our kids.”
Griffith won two district and two region titles while at Elliott County. He’s played at Rupp Arena. Every high school player strives to win a chance to grace that hallowed hardcourt.
Griffith is not the only one in the family with a district title. He has a twin brother, Landon, who played with him in Sandy Hook. He also has another pair of twin brothers, Eli and Gatlin, who were part of two district-winning teams, including last season, with Elliott County, that joined Reece at Morgan County this season.
Gatlin Griffith said it was a tough decision to leave Elliott County. Eli and Gatlin played AAU basketball under Reece, and the younger Griffiths said they have always dreamed about continuing that brotherhood at the high school level.
“He left the decision completely up to me,” Gatlin Griffith said. “It gave me time to make that decision. I thought about it for a long time. I’ve always wanted to play with my older brother. Morgan County is a very good community, and they have accepted me.
“I’ve loved every minute of it. My brother has helped me become a better basketball player this season.”
The newcomers gelled instantly with the established veterans at Morgan County. The Cougars made a quick turnaround this year. They posted just two wins last season but added 18 to that mark in 2022-23.
Reece Griffith brought lofty expectations with him to his first varsity coaching job. He wanted his team to believe that they were capable of achieving those goals.
“We talked about changing the culture here,” Reece Griffith said, “and working hard every day. We just don’t want to sell ourselves short. I was talking to one of our guys the other day. He was getting agitated at me for getting on him in practice and holding him to a higher standard. I told him, ‘Dude, I’m not going to let you sell yourself short. You’re an athletically gifted kid.’”
Gatlin Griffith played on the AAU team with new teammates, Preston Hoskins, Logan Spencer and Cody Dagnon, last summer, so he expected a smooth transition into the Cougars program. He believes the team possesses a winning mindset as they prepare for the postseason.
“I’ve been talking to them quite a bit,” Gatlin Griffith said. “We are good enough. We want the district title, and we want to be playing at the region tournament. … I think we can make a deep run in the postseason.”
Hoskins leads the team in scoring with 15.3 points a game. Gatlin Griffith averages 13.9 points a night, and Eli Griffith nets nearly 10 a contest.
Hoskins hits 40.7% of his 3-point attempts. Cameron Adams is also a double-figure scorer, posting an average of 13.7 points. He leads the team in rebounding with six per night.
“He’s basically the same person on and off the court,” Gatlin Griffith said about his coach. “He treats everybody on the team with the same respect. I heard him say in an interview a couple of weeks ago that he doesn’t have just three brothers; he has 18.”
The intensity and the pressure grow more extensive in the postseason, but few can rival the electricity of the 62nd District Tournament. Finding the road to a title can be challenging to navigate.
The Griffiths found their winning moment in the past and believe they can help the Cougars achieve a future that includes their first trip to the region tournament since 2018.
“It’s been a very surreal coaching my brothers,” Reece Griffith said. “I always wanted to one day. When I coached them in AAU, I thought maybe it would be the closest we would get. When I got this opportunity, I took it and ran with it. I’ve loved every minute of it.”
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Gatlin Griffith added. “I live for the big games and the bright lights. In the 62nd District Tournament, you never know what could happen. You have to come with your ‘A’ game every single time or you are going to get smacked around.”
S’More Sports
— The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches handed out its season accolades on Friday. Rowan County’s Haven Ford won the girls 16th Region Girls Player of the Year. Bath County’s Zack Otis took home the same region honors on the boys side.
Lawrence County made the 15th Region Player and Coach of the Year a family affair. Kensley Feltner won the award for Player of the Year. Her mom, Melinda Feltner, was named Coach of the Year.
Vikings coach Matt Stokes, who picked up his 100th career win last week, said players like Ford don’t come around often. When they do, you want to make sure you are making the right moves.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Stokes said of coaching Ford, “but it was kind of stressful at first. She’s had so many colleges talking to her. As a coach, I didn’t want to mess anything up. I didn’t want to be the one that people would say, why did you do something like that? These last couple of years, just sitting back and watching her, you are in awe with the talent that she has on the basketball floor.”
Haven Ford averages 26 points a game, No. 4 in the state, but the guard does more than score. She collects 12.7 rebounds per contest. In Rowan County’s regular-season finale win, she dished out 11 assists to go along with her 35 points.
“That’s been her mindset ever since she started playing basketball,” Stokes said. “She knows her teammates, for us to have success, have to be able to score. If we have two or three other girls in double figures, it takes the pressure off her. I tell college coaches that she does it all for us. She has to rebound and pass. Passing is the best part of her game.”
Otis became the all-time leading scorer at Bath County in January. He heads into his final postseason with 2,500 career points. The senior posts a 28.0 scoring average.
The points keep piling up for Feltner. The Bulldogs guard leads the state in scoring for the second straight season. She eclipsed the 4,000-point career plateau on Friday night. Feltner became just the sixth player, boys or girls, to reach that elusive mark.
Lawrence County won a region-best 25 wins under the direction of Melinda Feltner.
Each individual who received Player of the Year honors instantly became a Mr. and Miss Basketball candidate.
Pikeville’s Rylee Sammons won the boys 15th Region Player of the Year. Martin County’s Jason James claimed the Coach of the Year.
— Lewis County’s Jay Fite took home the girls 16th Region Coach of the Year. The Lions secured a 20-win season for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign. Lewis County enters the postseason with plenty of confidence after posting nine victories in its last 10 games.
Sarah Paige Weddington and Liv Campbell lead the way with 19.9 and 11.1 points a game, respectively.
“Sarah has been such a positive leader for us for quite a while,” Fite said. “She’s put so much time into her game. She’s really developed into a warrior out there for us and leads on both ends of the floor. Her senior running mate, Liv Campbell, I think, has become the most improved player in the 16th Region.”
Fite wanted to share the award with his coaching staff, Scott Osborne, Kirk Ruggles, Gracie Yates, and Wyatt Yates, the Lions’ support staff, Dame Downing and Jaden Lewis, and all his players for their hard work and dedication.
“Any time you are selected for something like that, especially with the kind of coaches and programs in this region, it’s definitely our honor,” Fite said. “I was very excited about it because of all the hard work you put into it. For me, all the credit goes to my players and assistant coaches. They are the ones that are making this happen behind the scenes.”
Lewis County will host the girls 63rd District Tournament in the high school gym. Fite said it was a team decision. The gym is short on space but can offer a big-time tournament atmosphere.
— Russell’s Derek Cooksey was named the boys 16th Region Coach of the Year. The Red Devils hold a 24-5 record heading into the 63rd District Tournament. The team won three tournaments this year and posted a 16-game winning streak.
“We really worked this summer on trying to find an identity,” Cooksey said. “We embraced the defensive end. We were good defensively, and we had some options on offense. We’ve developed through the course of the season. As a coach, I’ve always taken pride in being flexible. … We lost 88% of our scoring from last year. A lot of people in the region may have thought this season that we would be in a rebuilding mode. Our guys overcame a lot of that early on.”
“It makes you feel proud that your peers have that type of regard for you,” Cooksey added about the KABC recognition. “We’re all in the same profession. It’s a long season. It can be a tough grind at times.”
— District tournaments begin tonight around the area, with all four districts in the 16th Region showcasing doubleheaders. The teams get whittled down to eight this week for the 16th Region Tournament in Morehead. For complete coverage of postseason games, visit dailyindependent.com. For district bracket information, visit khsaa.org.