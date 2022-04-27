LLOYD You could hear the happy hollering in Greenup County’s bus parking lot.
Raceland’s softball team screamed for joy Wednesday after a 10-2 win over the Musketeers.
Raceland (9-10) rebounded from Monday’s 11-0, five-inning mercy-rule loss at Lewis County. The Rams and Musketeers are now tied at 2-2 in the 63rd District seeding standings.
“We just had to bring the intensity and become a whole other team,” Raceland third baseman Reagan Mackie said.
Raceland coach Destiny Goins wasn’t sure what new wisdom she imparted in Tuesday’s practice or Wednesday’s pregame warmup.
“I feel like we’ve had the same conversation after every game,” Goins said. “I tell them you’ve got to come out every day ready to go.”
What Goins loved: the Rams’ production at the top of the batting order. Leadoff hitter Bryna Wellman was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs batted in and two runs scored, Kali Vance was 2 for 4 with a run, and Mackie was 1 for 4 with a home run.
“What I’m seeing out of that top of the lineup: they’re being more selective,” Goins said. “They’re hitting their pitch, and that’s what’s making the difference.”
Greenup County fell to 6-13 in Seth Miller’s fourth game as interim head coach.
“The game’s not changed,” Miller said. “We’ve just got to get more reps in. We’ve got to get more batting practice, more reps in the infield.
“We’re playing good ball. We are just one or two hits away from breaking free.”
Raceland took advantage of one of Greenup County’s four errors and winning pitcher Davanna Grubb’s two-run single. The result was a 4-0 lead.
In the second frame, Mackie’s good-bye deep fly scored Savannah Ratliff, who had singled and went to second on a wild pitch.
“I just knew as soon as I hit it that it was gone,” Mackie said. “ … It was a little bit low at the knees but right down the middle.”
The Musketeers’ Maddy Steele (2 for 3) closed Raceland’s lead to 6-1 with a solo home run to center in the second, but the Rams got the run back in the third when Kaitlyn Kartchner (3 of 4 with three singles) scored Makena Francis.
“I’ve just kind of changed my outlook on things,” Kartchner said.
Raceland finished the night with a three-run seventh inning. Wellman’s triple sent home Kartschner and Ratliff, and Vance’s single plated Wellman.
Skyler Lawrence’s single in the seventh scored Laela Matthews.
Several Rams, including Kartchner, drew crosses with eye black on their faces — a reminder of how good their lives are.
“We’re thankful for what we have and who we have in our life,” Kartchner said. “And I think we give it all to God.”
RACELAND 421 000 3 — 10 15 0
GREENUP CO. 010 000 1 — 2 7 4
Grubb and Vance; K. Lawrence and Steele. WP-Grubb. LP-K. Lawrence. HR-R. Mackie (R), Steele (GC). 3B-Wellman (R). 2B-Wells (GC), Blevins (GC).