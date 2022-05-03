RACELAND Raceland right fielder Kaitlin Kartchner laced a two-out, two-run double to punctuate a four-run fifth inning rally as the Rams erased a 4-1 deficit to defeat rival Greenup County 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Catcher Kali Vance launched a long home run earlier in the inning to start the winning rally. The win clinched the No. 2 seed for the Rams in the 63rd District Tournament later this month.
The Musketeers (6-14) came out swinging their bats well in the first two innings. Kaylie Lawrence lined a single to left field that scored Hannah Blevins after the ball got through the Rams outfield. Carli Miller singled in Lawrence to give Greenup County an early 2-0 lead. The Musketeers left the bases loaded in the inning, which was a sign of things to come for their offense.
The Rams tallied a run in their half of the first as Davanna Grubb singled home Vance to cut the Greenup County lead to 2-1.
The Musketeers used an error by Raceland and some timely two-out hitting to add two more runs in the second. Blevins reached base on an error and came around to score on a double by Lawrence. Maddy Steele then made the score 4-1, Musketeers, on another single to left field. Greenup County scored all of its four runs in the first two frames.
Raceland pitcher Makenzie Bradley avoided more damage in the Musketeer third inning by overcoming two Ram errors and coaxing an inning-ending flyout to center fielder Baylee Burney to keep the score at 4-1.
Musketeers interim coach Seth Miller lamented the missed chances by his team in the first three innings.
“We continue to not be able to get that key hit with runners in scoring position,” he said. “We had a chance to score even more runs in those early innings.”
Bradley only allowed one more Greenup County hit over the game’s final three innings.
“Makenzie threw a really good game tonight. She did a really good job of hitting her spots tonight and kept us in the game,” Raceland coach Destiny Goins said.
Greenup County seventh-grader Josey Kegley kept the Rams off-balance for the first four innings by changing speeds. She only walked two batters through the opening four innings. The fifth inning was a different story.
Vance produced a long homer. Kegley then retired the next two batters on flyouts. The next two hitters drew walks, setting up the game-winning double by Kartchner off Greenup County relief pitcher Lawrence for a 5-4 Ram lead.
Goins was pleased to see the two big hits from Vance and Kartchner
“Kali is starting to swing the bat well,” Goins said. “That is her second home run in two games. Kaitlin followed it up with a huge hit to give us the lead.
“I am extremely proud of how Josey pitched tonight. She has pitched well all year and she has a great future here. We just got key hits when we needed them.”
Steele led off the Greenup County seventh with the Musketeers’ first hit since the second inning. An excellent sacrifice bunt by Carli Miller gave the Musketeers two chances to tie the game.
Bradley retired the next hitter on a pop-up in the infield. Bryna Wellman ended the game by snaring a hard-hit grounder by Kennedy McCoy and throwing her out on a nice scoop at first by Savannah Ratliff to secure the win.
Greenup County got two hits each from Lawrence, Steele and Miller. Steele also drove in two runs.
Raceland (11-13) was led by Vance’s homer and single while Wellman and Kartchner each had a double. Vance and Kartchner both drove in two runs for the Rams.
Both coaches know the next meeting between the two teams will have the most at stake.
“I keep preaching to them that the next game with them is the biggest one,” Miller said. “We want to win as many games as possible, but the key is to get hot in postseason play.”
Concurred Goins: “We will need to come out ready to play in the next meeting. This game was closer than the first one and we have to be ready for their best shot.”
GREENUP CO. 220 000 0 — 4 7 0
RACELAND 100 004 X — 5 9 4
Kegley, K. Lawrence (5) and Steele; Bradley and Vance. W — Bradley. L — Kegley. 2B — K. Lawrence (GC), Wellman (R), Kartchner (R).