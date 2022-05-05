RUSSELL Russell keeps looking for a signature and momentum-building win late in the season.
Audrey Patel penned a stellar performance in the circle on Thursday to guide the Red Devils to their first district victory of the year, and first seeding win since 2019.
The junior pitcher allowed just two hits, both in the fifth inning, struck out nine and didn’t allow a hitter to reach base until the fourth frame in host Russell’s 5-1 win over Raceland.
“It was her game,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “She went out there and dominated start to finish. She threw her pitches her way and she was focused. When Audrey is focused in, she is hard to hit.”
Patel felt that she had control of all her pitches and opened the contest with a flurry of outs. She retired the first 11 batters she faced before giving up her only walk of the game.
“It’s all about staying confident,” Patel said, “and loving my teammates and knowing they have my back the whole time. It felt good today. It was a great win.”
“My rise ball and my screwball were working a lot tonight,” she added. “I threw that most of the time and they just couldn’t get to it, I guess.”
Russell (6-18, 1-5 district seeding) loaded the bases with three singles in the second inning. Brooke Bloss, Addi Miller and Patel all were standing on a bag when Raegan Osborn lined a two-run base hit to center field to plate the first tallies runs of the game.
The Red Devils outhit the Rams, 12-2, during the game.
“As a team, we’ve found a bond and trust,” Beek said. “We’ve started to hit the field as one and today they played that way. It’s good going into the end of the season and postseason to have that team vibe out there.
“Last year, it was our big thing,” she continued. “One through nine, we had someone up there ripping the ball. We have even more sitting and waiting (for their chance). If we can string together some hits, we can be hard to beat.”
Patel said she feels the support from her teammates, but when they are connecting at the plate, it can assist her even more in the circle.
“It makes you feel like they are trying to help you out,” Patel said. “It gives me some insurance when I’m in the circle and I’m making sure that we stay up.”
The Red Devils added two runs in the fourth. The bases quickly became full again after a pair of Raceland errors.
Pinch-hitter Lilly Holland hit a seeing-eye single that found enough room to escape the infield. It brought home Samantha Roark. Ally Rolen supplied another RBI single when she lined the ball off the Rams third baseman’s glove to score Josie Atkins.
“We came out flat all around,” Raceland coach Destiny Goins said. “We stayed flat. We never really turned it on. We never got the bats going and we didn’t adjust to the pitches that were thrown. We have to do a better job of that if we want to compete.”
Raceland (11-14, 3-3) broke through in the fifth frame. Makena Francis recorded her team’s first hit to lead off the inning. Kaitlin Kartchner smacked a double two batters latter to bring Francis home.
The Rams managed one more baserunner when Davanna Grubb reached on an error in the seventh.
Atkins finished off the scoring with an RBI triple in the sixth. She hit the ball to right field and the ball scooted past the outfielder to the wall, allowing courtesy runner Carynn Ratliff to touch home plate.
Raceland stays locked into the No. 2 seed at the 63rd District Tournament. Russell will be the No. 4 seed.
The Red Devils have six one-run defeats this season. Russell has shown late-season success before and securing a win over their rivals will give the team a boost, according to Patel.
“It helps us know what we can do,” Patel said. “We’ve had some hard games. This game definitely brought us up a lot. We are ready to go to districts.”
RACELAND 000 010 0 — 1 2 2
RUSSELL 020 210 X — 5 12 1
Grubb and Vance; Patel and Rulen. W—Patel. L—Grubb. 2B—Kartchner (Ra). 3B—Atkins (Ru).
(606) 326-2654