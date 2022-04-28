GRAYSON “Both pitchers pitched well enough to win. The problem is, only one of them gets to win.”
That’s how Boyd County coach David Wheeler summed up Thursday’s loss to East Carter.
The Raiders ground out a 1-0 win at home over the Lions in a game that was highlighted by great defense and excellent performances from the circle for both teams.
“We stressed at the beginning of the year that we wanted to be good on defense and running bases,” East Carter coach Derek Calhoun said. “We like where we’re at right now after this win.”
The defensive showcase was evident early. Both teams had just one hit apiece after two innings.
East Carter freshman pitcher Stephany Tussey had a pair of strikeouts, while Boyd County’s junior Kylie Thompson had four Ks through two frames.
In the bottom of the third, the Raiders changed things up and got back-to-back hits with a pair of stellar bunts from Adriana Cordle and Abby Boggs.
“We’ve been working on bunting the last few days because we don’t think that our bunting is where it needs to be,” Calhoun said. “In games like this, where the bats aren’t working, we’re going to need to lay bunts down. The girls did a good job of that here.”
The Lions escaped the inning with just one run allowed despite eventually having the bases loaded with no outs.
“They hit a couple of bunts there and got a walk and were able to manufacture a run there,” Wheeler said. “That was the difference.”
The defensive prowess continued to be on display after that. East Carter recorded 1-2-3 innings every frame except the first through five complete.
The Lions had 1-2-3 outings of their own in the second, fourth and fifth innings in their own right.
Boyd County recorded just its second hit of the game in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t capitalize. The Raiders ended the inning after only facing four batters.
“We didn’t do a very good job in the batter’s box,” Wheeler said. “We didn’t make the adjustments we needed to.”
At the top of the seventh, the Lions had one last chance to find some kind of offense.
It didn’t happen.
Despite getting the speedy freshman Kyli Kouns on base with a walk (the first of the game for Tussey), her attempt at stealing second was denied and set East Carter up to get the third out on the next at-bat in another inning that saw just three batters up for Boyd County.
“A game like this decides whether you go forward in the region (tournament),” Wheeler said. “You have to find a way to win games like this. Thompson had a great outing and you hate to squander that.”
All told, the Raiders never faced more than four Boyd County batters in any inning. Tussey gave up just two hits for the game.
“Tussey arrives in big situations,” Calhoun said. “She’s going to be a position pitcher, hit her spots and have her defense work behind her.”
Boyd County’s Thompson had a good night of her own, retiring eight batters and allowing just three hits. Her lone inning facing more than four batters was the third, where the Raiders scored the lone, winning run.
The Lions fall to 15-5 on the season. They travel to Bath County for their next game Monday.
“Next week is a long week,” Wheeler said as he listed the busy schedule Boyd County has coming up. “We’ll put the uniforms back on Monday, go to Bath, and try to get done there what we didn’t get done today.”
The Raiders improve to 19-4 and play again tonight at Morgan County.
BOYD CO. 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
E. CARTER 001 000 X — 1 3 0
Tussey and Porter; Thompson and Kouns. W — Tussey. L — Thompson.