LLOYD Greenup County only had four hits on Monday night.
All of them were big hits -- literal, figurative or both -- and they added up to a desperately needed victory.
Of that quartet of knocks: three were for extra bases. One was the first hit of seventh-grader Adrian Wells's career. Each of them either created a baserunner who would score or drove in a run.
The four hits, in order: Kaylie Lawrence's first-inning solo home run, Maddy Steele's two-RBI game-tying double in the fifth frame, Wells's first base knock to lead off the Greenup County seventh, and Skyler Lawrence's walk-off double two batters later to lift the host Musketeers past Russell, 5-4.
Greenup County came in having lost eight straight games, trailed 4-1 and was down to its final out of the fifth inning when Skyler Lawrence lifted a fly ball into the outfield.
It was dropped, and instead of the Red Devils being six defensive outs away from a win with a three-run lead, the Musketeers had new life.
"They don't give up. They never give up," Greenup County interim coach Seth Miller said. "They knew the whole time that they were very capable of winning this ball game, and they never quit."
Wells scored on the play to get the Musketeers within two runs. Russell walked Kaylie Lawrence intentionally, and Steele followed with a two-run double to the left-field fence to tie the game.
Greenup County had a runner carrying the potential go-ahead run picked off second base in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Russell got Josie Atkins to third looking to take the lead but left her there in the top of the seventh.
So Wells, the Musketeers' No. 9 hitter making her first varsity start, led off the bottom of the seventh in a tie game. She singled, and that started the wheels in motion.
"My first thought is, all right, if I get Wells on, we're gonna play a little bit of small ball," Miller said, "because I've got the two Lawrence kids coming right up back-to-back. My confidence is pretty high with those two being right there."
Justifiably so. Hannah Blevins sacrificed Wells to second for Skyler Lawrence, who was hitless in three at-bats but had hit the fly ball that started the comeback two innings earlier.
"I was excited," Lawrence said. "It was the at-bat I was waiting for the most. I do better in those situations. I knew I was gonna score the run. I wasn't nervous."
She was right. Lawrence ripped a walk-off double to left to plate Wells without incident.
That made a winner of her sister in the circle. Kaylie Lawrence came on in relief in the fourth inning and got an out against 12 of the 14 Russell batters she faced, with four strikeouts, one walk and one hit.
"We knew that once we got her in there, that we could shut them down," Miller said of Kaylie Lawrence. "She did her job and did exactly what we needed her to do, plus the big bomb (homer in the first inning)."
Russell built its 4-1 lead early. Sam Roark and Reese Cameron supplied RBIs in the second inning, and in the third, Lili Smith reached base on a throwing error on a potential inning-ending double-play ball and motored all the way to third base. Audrey Patel singled Smith home and Addi Miller followed with another RBI single.
Greenup County starter Josey Kegley induced a forceout to end that inning before giving way to Kaylie Lawrence one out into the fourth, and the Red Devils had only one hit over the final four frames.
Russell (5-16, 0-4 63rd District seeding) has dropped 16 of 19, but including Monday's decision, six of its last eight losses have been by two runs or fewer.
The Red Devils, beset by injury since the preseason, remain without two players and have three more competing at less than full strength, coach Nikki Beek said.
"The girls have had a lot of growth this season," Beek said. "We're missing a lot of key girls that really step up. Big thing is, we're getting the younger ones some exposure out there, and they're stepping up and giving it their all. They're growing, and it's gonna help us in the future. ... I think once we're all healthy, postseason should look a little different."
Patel and Miller had two hits apiece for the Red Devils. Patel took the tough-luck decision in the circle, going the distance and allowing two earned runs on four hits. She struck out eight Musketeers, walked three and hit two.
Greenup County (6-12, 2-1 district seeding) ended its eight-game skid and gave Miller his first win in three tries in the interim skipper's seat.
"That's what I told the girls when I got the interim job is, listen, everything that happened before, we're starting over on," he said. "It's a brand-new season."
RUSSELL 022 000 0 -- 4 7 2
GREENUP CO. 100 030 1 -- 5 4 4
Patel and Cameron; Kegley, K. Lawrence (4) and Steele. W -- K. Lawrence. L -- Patel. 2B -- Cameron (R), S. Lawrence (GC), Steele (GC). HR -- K. Lawrence (GC).
(606) 326-2658 |