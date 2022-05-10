ASHLAND Lewis County continued its record-setting season at Ashland on Monday night.
Senior Kelsi Tackett recorded a productive night at the plate as the Lions continued their winning ways.
Tackett posted a pair of doubles, knocked in two runs and finished 3 for 4 at the dish in Lewis County’s 6-0 win over the Kittens.
“We are making history,” Tackett said. “It’s really good for the team. It’s a great feeling and I enjoy it a lot.”
The Lions set the school record for wins in a single season with 24 after defeating Simon Kenton on May 2 and have several opportunities to increase that total in the coming weeks.
It’s the third straight year that Lewis County has achieved the feat and have maintained that consistency under first-year coach Chad Case.
The Lions had several games canceled last week due to weather and Case said a week away from game situations could have contributed to the Lions’ slow start.
The defending region champions eventually took advantage of scoring chances in the later innings after missing out earlier in the game.
“I am fortunate to be where I’m at with these young ladies,” Case said. “They come out and work hard every day and it shows on the field. Today we came out a little sluggish. It took four or five innings to get us going. We did leave runners on the bags. We had the bases loaded twice.”
The contest remained scoreless through the first three innings. Both teams were active on the base paths in the second stanza. Lewis County that three runners on, but Ashland starter Jada Ervin pitched her way out of the jam with a groundout.
The Kittens had two runners in scoring position during the bottom half of the frame, but Emily Cole returned the favor and ended the threat with a strikeout and an infield putout.
“We didn’t give them any runs, but we made them earn it,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. “It’s a step in the right direction. Now we have to figure out how to get some timely hits. Emily Cole is good, but we still had opportunities and we squandered them. You can’t do that against Emily Cole.”
“She can battle out of those jams,” he added. “She gets a little more focused and gets strikeouts when she needs them. Jada was good tonight. Our defense and pitching were pretty good.”
Cole finished with 14 strikeouts and walked four. Ashland threatened several times in the game, but the junior would never relinquish the shutout.
Case applauded her effort but knows that Cole will keep working on her craft.
“She will tell you that she didn’t have her best night,” Case said,” but to still come out and pitch a shutout is pretty good. … Any time I have that kid in the circle, I know we have a chance to win a ball game.”
Tackett has seen Cole’s competitiveness up close as the Lions catcher. She said Cole puts the team’s success ahead of her own.
“She’s one of the best pitchers that I’ve ever seen,” Tackett said. “She is always for the team. She is so humble, and she loves the game.”
Tackett lined a double into the left-center field gap in the second inning and landed another two-bagger in the same vicinity to lead off the fourth frame. Courtesy running Maddie Sparks took Tackett’s place at second base and came home on Summer Egbert’s RBI single.
Tackett posted a run-scoring single in the fifth and a plated another tally with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
“I just tell myself to have fun,” Tackett said of her plate approach. “I don’t want to get nervous. I just go out there to have a good time and not worry about it too much.”
Egbert contributed to Lewis County’s three-run fifth inning with an RBI base hit. Tackett drove in the first run with a hard ground ball up the middle that bounced off Erwin’s glove in the circle. The hurler left the game and was replaced by Katie Samuel.
Egbert lined a single into the left field, but the ball was misplayed by the outfielder, allowing another runner to come home.
The bottom three in the Lions order — Maddie Johnson, Kaylen Case and Egbert — reached base safely seven times in their combined 12 at-bats.
“Kelsi was big tonight,” Case said. “I was very proud of what she did. She was solid. The bottom of the order did come through. It was very good to see that going into the district tournament next week.”
Alanna Puente also added an RBI with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for Lewis County (25-3).
Ashland (7-16) collected two hits, including a double by Aubrey McCreary in the fifth inning. Ingram saw positive strides against the region’s winningest team, but the young Kittens still have question marks heading into the postseason.
“We have four more games this week,” Ingram said. “We have to get a little consistency. If our pitching and defense (play like that), we have got a shot. We just have to figure out the rest of it.”
LEWIS CO. 000 132 0 — 6 9 0
ASHLAND 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Cole and Tackett; Erwin, Samuel (5) and Patrick. W—Cole. L—Erwin. 2B—Tackett 2 (LC), McCreary (A).
