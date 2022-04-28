RUSSELL Lewis County made a huge statement Thursday night that the 63rd District championship will run through Vanceburg once again with a dominating 13-0 win over Russell.
The Lions jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead and put the game away with nine runs combined in the final two innings of the contest.
Kayla Sullivan led a potent Lion attack with four hits along with four stolen bases. Shortstop Maddie Johnson had three singles and a sacrifice fly to drive in a team-high four runs. Emily Cole, Alanna Puente and Kelsi Tackett each contributed three hits in the win.
Lewis County coach Chad Case was pleased with his team’s offensive outburst.
“We had a really good day at the plate,” he said. “We came out and put up three runs early and then missed some opportunities in the middle part of the game. We had several girls that contributed offensively and Emily pitched well again. It was a very good district win for us today.”
Sullivan set the tone by leading off the game with a single and stole home to score the game’s first run. A walk to Sarah Paige Weddington and a single by Cole was followed by a two-run double by Puente gave the Lions an early 3-0 lead.
The Lions (22-3) added to their lead with a single by Johnson in the third inning, but Russell pitcher Audrey Patel worked out of the jam by inducing a groundout to third and a strikeout to keep the score at 4-0.
Russell center fielder Josie Atkins lined a shot to right field that glanced off the right fielder’s glove and ended up on third with a one-out triple in the Red Devil third inning. Cole then ended the threat with two strikeouts to keep Russell scoreless.
The Lion bats combined with some tough plays that the Red Devil fielders could not make resulted in a five-run sixth inning.
Freshman Kaylen Case was hit by a pitch to start the Lion rally. Sullivan lined a double off the fence in left field to score Case for 5-0 Lewis County lead. A sacrifice fly by Weddington brought Sullivan home with the Lions’ sixth run of the game. The Lions then produced some two-out magic as Johnson lined a two-run single and Summer Egbert followed with a run-producing hit to give the Lions a commanding 9-0 lead. Lewis County sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning.
Sullivan led off the Lions’ final frame with another single, followed by a Weddington hit. Cole then crushed a long homer over the left-center-field fence to push the lead to 12-0. A sacrifice fly by Johnson, her fourth RBI of the game, ended the scoring at 13-0.
Allyson Rulen led off the seventh with an infield single for the Red Devils (5-18). Cole notched two of her 14 strikeouts to end the Russell threat and notch her 21st win of the season.
Russell coach Nikki Beek knows giving a good team extra outs is not a good recipe to be successful.
“They started making good contact and running the bases well. We just couldn’t get off the field,” she said. “Offensively, we couldn’t produce any runs. Cole is so powerful in the circle, which makes playing a clean game in the filed so important.”
Case feels Sullivan is hitting as well as any player in the region, he said.
“She is seeing the ball really well and feels like she can get four hits every night,” Case said. “Plus, I can just let her go on the base paths because she is so smart running the bases.”
The win clinches the No. 1 seed for the Lions in the 63rd District Tournament. The Lions will face Russell in the opening round of the district tournament in May.
LEWIS CO. 301 005 4 — 13 18 1
RUSSELL 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Cole and Tackett; Patel and Rulen. W — Cole. L — Patel. HR —Cole (LC). 3B — Atkins (R). 2B — Sullivan (LC), Puente (LC).