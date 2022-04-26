VANCEBURG Lewis County was embarrassed on Saturday.
Monday, the defending 16th Region Tournament champion Lions atoned. They shut out Raceland, 11-0, in five innings, behind a seven-run second inning and Emily Cole's one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Lewis County went 1-2 in the Capital City Showcase over the weekend at Franklin County. The Lions beat Louisville Holy Cross, 1-0, on Friday. Saturday, however, the Lions were humbled twice – 5-4 to Montgomery County and 13-8 to Starpoint (Lockport, New York).
As a result, Lions coach Chad Case called a Sunday practice – 90 minutes of defensive drills.
“Defensively, we got let down; we let each other down,” Case said of the weekend. “I just told our kids we have a goal this year. Our goal is to win a (63rd) district tournament, our goal is to win a regional tournament, and we can't continue to play like we played this weekend to get that done.”
Cole was the hitting star when Lewis County beat Raceland, 5-0, on April 4 – she was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two runs batted in. Raceland coach Destiny Goins wasn't going to let that happen again Monday; she intentionally walked Cole three times.
“I think it's frustrating as a hitter, but you can't really do anything about it,” Cole said. “I really like how they respect my hitting; I appreciate it.”
Not having Cole at the plate didn't hurt much because third baseman Alanna Puente had a good night – 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.
“I was in a good mood and had a good attitude, and I knew (Monday) was going to be a good game,” Puente said.
Besides Cole's strikeouts, she retired the first nine Rams and walked just one for the game.
Raceland (8-10, 1-2 63rd District) didn't help itself in the first inning. The Rams committed two of their three errors, which Lewis County converted into two runs.
“That has happened a lot this year, yeah,” Goins said. “We are struggling getting outs that are just given to us.
“We came out flat, and we made a couple of errors, and it really bit us. I want to say we're young, but that can't be the excuse all the time.”
Lewis County (20-3, 4-0 district) sent 12 to the plate in the second. Two outs in, center fielder Kayla Sullivan took Makenzie Bradley's pitch over the center field fence for a solo home run – and off the right forearm of Earl Hardeman, grandfather of Raceland right fielder Kaitlin Kartchner.
“I wasn't paying attention,” said Hardeman, who sported a large bruise. “I was carrying two chairs and not paying attention. I'm bruised, but I'm OK.”
Puente's double subsequently plated Sarah Paige Weddington and Cole. Cheyenne D'Souza's single scored Puente, Maddie Sparks scored on an error, D'Souza came home on Summer Egbert's single and Egbert scored on Kaylen Case's single.
Raceland's only hit, Bryna Wellman's double in the fourth, came to nothing because Lewis County catcher Kelsi Tackett threw out Wellman trying to take third.
In the fourth, Egbert scored on a passed ball, and Sullivan scored on Weddington's grounder.
Lewis County meets Bath County at 6 p.m. today in Owingsville – part of a five-game journey away from Vanceburg. Case promised a day off Wednesday.
“They've got prom this week, so they're excited about that,” Case said. “We've got a big week.”
RACELAND 000 00 – 0 1 3
LEWIS CO. 270 2x – 11 9 0
Bradley and Vance; Cole and Tackett, Lucas (5). WP-Cole. LP-Bradley. HR-Sullivan (LC). 2B-Puente (LC), Wellman (R).