LLOYD Rowan County has yet to taste defeat this season.
Greenup County tried to serve up a loss on Thursday night in the Kentucky 2A Section 6 championship game, but the Vikings refused to eat it.
“We told them to make the plays they’re supposed to make,” Rowan County coach Larry Slone said of his team’s ability to stave off the rally. “If they hit the ball and score runs, they deserve it. That’s the game. We just have to take it to them and work our way to the end. And we did.”
Rowan County escaped Greenup County with a 8-5 win to take the title despite a late rally from the Musketeers.
“We had a couple of mistakes in the field and that set the tone early,” Greenup County coach Mike Diller said. “I knew we would catch up later in the game, but we have to clean up those early things up. If we do that, we’re right there with everybody else.”
It looked like a frustrating first inning for Musketeers’ starting pitcher Kaylie Lawrence.
Lawrence struck out two of the four batters she faced, and got a third to put a dead fish of a ball in play for the final out of the first inning.
The frustrating part was the other batter, Malala Hamm, who drilled one into left field that took a funny bounce and rolled to the wall for an inside-the-park home run.
Greenup County would get bit by another odd outfield hop in the second inning, when a hit from Brynlee Walker that looked to be rolling right to Adrian Wells’ glove spontaneously leaped over the center fielder’s head and sent two runners home.
Down 3-0, the Musketeers responded with a well hit double into center field from Laela Matthews, which brought in a run.
Unfortunately for Greenup County, the Vikings kept finding ways to score, stealing home twice in the top of the third inning, courtesy of Haven Ford and Carly Sallaz.
“Getting Haven on base gives me some flexibility, because she is fast,” Slone said of Haven, who stole second and third every time she reached first on the night. “When you get her in scoring position, she can score on just about anything. That hit was a perfect example of that. Those are big plays.”
The Musketeers got another one back after Maddy Steele blasted it over the left-field wall for a solo homer to make things 5-2 in favor of the Vikings.
“When they focus up here at the plate, where they’re supposed to, they’re hitting machines,” Diller said. “We’ve got to make sure we focus more and aren’t swinging at bad pitches. As long as we’re swinging at our pitches we’re in good shape all the way around.”
Lauryn Eastham sent another run home for Rowan County at the top of the fifth inning, but was tagged out at third in the process.
Lawrence, who had switched spots in the circle with Josey Kegley, went to bat with two Musketeers on and two outs.
She rocketed what would’ve been a home run if it’d been six inches to the right. Instead it was a long foul.
After everyone got back into position, Lawrence air-mailed the next pitch into the Pride Athletics parking lot for a three-run homer to make the score 6-5 in favor of Rowan County.
“We knew we’d hit the ball eventually, it just took until the fifth inning,” Diller said.
The Vikings had a death grip on the lead, and refused to relinquish it.
Rowan County got back a little more separation in the top of the sixth and seventh from a Baleigh Caskey RBI single and a fielders choice from Kassie Perkins.
Down 8-5 in the bottom of the seventh, the Musketeers got two runners on base but, a line out to short stop put the game away for Rowan County.
“That’s the best team in the region and will be a tough out for everybody,” Diller said. “But, we’ve given them two tough games. I think they know that. We know we have to clean up some stuff, but we can play with them and anyone else in the region.”
Rowan County (15-0) will play in the Tri-State Showcase tonight against Ironton at Boyd County.
“I expect to have a little bit of a letdown after this,” Slone said of tonight’s Showcase game. “We’re playing an out of state opponent, I hope to get a really good ballgame out of it, but I expect have a little bit of flatness.”
He then added with a laugh, “but I hope we don’t have it.”
Greenup County (10-7) will also take part in the event, playing Highlands tonight at Russell.
“I want to see us focused tomorrow,” Diller said. “I don’t want to see this linger for another day. This is over with tonight. We’ll go up tomorrow and get back in our frame of mind. This game is done and over with, we can’t do anything else about it. Let’s move in and see if we can accomplish things with the future in mind.”
ROWAN CO. 122 011 1 — 8 10 1
GREENUP CO. 010 130 0 — 5 8 3
Lambert and Eastman; Lawrence, Kegley (3) and Steele. W — Lambert. L — Lawrence. 2B Matthews (GC) 2, Lambert (RC) Steele (GC). 3B — Walker (RC). HR — Hamm (RC), Steele (GC), Lawrence (GC).