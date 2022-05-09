CANNONSBURG Alex Blanton couldn't help but chuckle.
Bases loaded, two outs, down one run, bottom of the sixth inning.
The Boyd County senior second baseman's final regular-season home game was poised to come down to her last at-bat.
"I just kinda laughed as she walked," Blanton said of teammate Kylie Thompson, who drew a free pass in front of Blanton, "because being a senior and all, it's my last (regular season) home game."
Then Blanton focused on rectifying the Lions' slow start that had put them behind Raceland by three runs entering the bottom of the sixth.
"I was already mad," Blanton said, "and so I just took my anger out and hit it. It worked out."
Blanton knocked the first pitch she saw into the right-center-field gap to plate a pair of runs and put Boyd County ahead for the first time in the game, 5-4.
Sara Bays set the Rams down in order for the first time in the seventh to keep that the final score.
It made the Lions winners in a game in which they couldn't get anything going early. Raceland's Makenzie Bradley held Boyd County -- 10th in the state in batting average coming into the game at .403 -- to two hits through five frames.
"It was a good thing we were playing seven," Lions coach Dave Wheeler said. "I guess that's why you play them out.
"First four or five innings, we didn't do much of anything well, and I think a lot of that had to do with what (Bradley) was doing. She did a good job of keeping us off-balance. ... We stayed the course and we got down to the last two innings and we started barrelling the ball up a little bit and got people on, and when you get people on, some things can happen."
Boyd County (18-8) began its comeback in the sixth by loading the bases with no outs. Raceland traded two outs for a run as Bradley induced back-to-back forceouts. The Lions' Myla Hamilton picked up a run-scoring fielder's choice in the exchange, but that left Boyd County with two down.
Seventh-grader Savanna Henderson kept it going with an RBI single and Thompson walked to load the bases for Blanton, who promptly unloaded them.
"I feel like, under pressure, we do really well," Blanton said. "We just have to have trust in our own defense, really."
Raceland (11-15) broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth. Reagan Mackie's flare to shallow right field ticked off the glove of a diving Blanton and caromed into foul ground, scoring two runs. Mackie later scored from third on a passed ball.
Destiny Goins was pleased to see her Rams come out with more "fire," she said, than in their previous game -- a 5-1 loss to Russell on Thursday.
"Every game, we're learning and growing," Raceland's first-year coach said. "It's good for them to get into big situations before the postseason."
Mikenna Lacks's fourth-inning RBI groundout put the Rams ahead, 1-0. Hamilton got that one back for Boyd County with a two-out run-scoring single in the home half of the fourth.
Henderson went 2 for 3 for the Lions. Wheeler also praised her defensive effort at third base, which included five assists and starting an inning-ending double play in the third.
Bays went the distance. She scattered eight hits and four walks but left 10 runners on base, either stranded or erased on the base paths.
"Sara grinded it out," Wheeler said. "She started off really strong, lost her way there a little bit, and then she bore down. And that's the maturity that she's developed over the last year. She made quality pitches, and we made some plays."
Mackie went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs for Raceland. Kali Vance and Makena Francis were both 2 for 3.
Bradley held Boyd County in check for five frames before the Lions' big sixth.
"The past two games, Makenzie's come out and thrown really well," Goins said. "She definitely had them off-balance, which is what she has to do against good hitting teams like this."
RACELAND 000 130 0 -- 4 8 0
BOYD CO. 000 104 X -- 5 6 2
Bradley, Grubb (6) and Vance; Bays and Kouns. W -- Bays. L -- Bradley. 2B -- Vance (R), Blanton (BC).
