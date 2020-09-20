CANNONSBURG The 46th annual Boyd County Invitational cross country meet likely looked a lot different than its predecessors.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lions coach Becca Chaney had to abide by new KHSAA recommendations to host the event, which welcomed teams from Kentucky and Ohio.
Varsity races were limited to a 3K and 100 total runners, and started in staggered waves separated by a minute of about 30 participants at a time. The typical team tents seen at events were sectioned off by lines and ropes.
“A cross country race looks a little bit different when you have waves going and people are catching up in this wave and that wave, but we’re going to do whatever we can to get these kids to race,” Chaney said.
On top of that, temperatures hovered in a seasonably unusual low 50s range for the 9 a.m. start time. Yet the Boyd County boys and girls teams remained hot.
Coming off a first place finish a week prior in the Mason County Invitational, Lions junior JB Terrill (10:48.60) again claimed a gold medal.
His fast start this season might be thanks to his quick-start strategy in races.
“I like to start off fast and just try to hold it the whole race,” Terrill said, “just trying to stay above whoever is in second, even if it’s my own teammates. Because I know if I’m up there, then I’m pushing them to get up there with me.
“So far, all of us are kind of staying up there, and it’s working.”
Four of Terrill’s teammates finished in the top 10 (Spencer Elswick third, Gavin Brock fifth, Grant Chaffin eighth, Hudson Cox ninth) for Boyd County, which placed first with 26 points.
The next closest finisher was Rowan County (69 points) and the third-place team was Ashland (93).
“Our boys team, we had eight runners finish within 20 seconds of each other,” Ashland coach Chris Bruner said. “When they told me we got third place, I was really blown away.”
Jonah Stanley (third) and AJ Barker (sixth) also cracked the top 10 for the Vikings.
Mason County’s one-two punch of Layla Henderson and Paige Decker placed first and second, respectively, on the girls side. The Lady Royals (38 points) finished in first.
Boyd County (54) was in second, Rowan County (68) came in third and Ashland (117) wound up in fourth.
The Lady Royals defeated the Lady Lions by over 30 points a week prior, but beat Boyd County by just 16 this week.
“Of course you set your goals high, and that’s where our girls want to be this year,” Chaney said. “They’re trying to attack that region title.”
Sophia Newsome placed third for the Lions. Rowan County had two top-10 representatives in Autumn Egleston (fourth) and Ariah Egleston (ninth).
East Carter’s Riley Brown claimed seventh, and Ashland’s Aubree Hay finished sixth.
It was Hay’s second top-10 finish in the young season.
“She’s just putting the work in, and the work is really starting to show,” Bruner said. “She’s been hurt, she’s had two broken bones the last two out of three years, but she’s going to be a force to be reckoned with come the end of the season.”
Some area teams will again have to adjust: the KOVCCT will be held at Fairland on Tuesday, and the OHSAA allows Buckeye State schools to host 5K races. Another 3K race is Saturday at Rowan County.