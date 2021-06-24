Life is all about opportunities and what you are able to do with them when you are afforded the chance.
Former Lawrence County girls soccer coach Kyle Sniatecki — now an assistant coach on the national champion Marshall men’s team — has been able to do just that in his time in the Tri-State Area.
Originally from Depew, New York, in the Buffalo area, Sniatecki came to the Thundering Herd to play in college. He was a Marshall defender for four seasons.
Upon graduating in 2011, Sniatecki decided to remain in the area. He worked in recruitment for the school during his time as a student, then landed a position working with MRC Global Inc. in Charleston where he worked for five years.
In his time working with the gas and oil distribution company, he would shortly find his way back to the soccer pitch, now as a coach.
“During all this, I started to coach club and I was coaching high school,” Sniatecki said. “Pretty much I was just looking forward to doing that more than anything sitting at a desk.”
Sniatecki coached at several stops around the area, including Huntington High as a boys and girls head coach and assistant, Lawrence County as the girls head coach, Eastern Elite’s club soccer team and the Kentucky and West Virginia Olympic Development Programs.
He also owns and operates Soccer by Sniatecki, a training and development company that works with athletes from around the area.
In his two seasons with the Lady Bulldogs, Sniatecki led Lawrence County to the 15th Region Tournament championship game twice. The Lady Bulldogs won it in 2016.
Eastern Elite won the Kentucky State Cup in 2019 during Sniatecki’s tenure, the first time a team from eastern Kentucky ever won those honors.
“I had an opportunity to follow a passion of mine and stay involved in the game of soccer, which was my whole life up to that point,” Sniatecki said.
Sniatecki continued to pursue that passion this past season, returning to his alma mater as an assistant.
While he was still coaching, his duties were drastically different than he had grown accustomed to.
“I’ve always been in my roles, in most of them, I kind of have to do a lot of work and I’ve been the head coach or someone who has a huge role or responsibility in it,” Sniatecki said. “Whereas this, I think I was able to kind of step back a little bit and I was obviously the low guy on the totem pole and I was able to learn.”
Sniatecki was the head coach of the reserve team at the university, but was also directly involved with the main team in terms of preparation, training, travel and coaching.
“As I got familiar with the guys, (Herd coach) Chris (Grassie) started to trust me more and my roles and my involvement started to increase as the season went on,” Sniatecki said.
While he was directly involved in many capacities with the program, he also looked at it as a way to learn more about all the facets of coaching at the collegiate level.
“For me, it was really a great experience because I got to get hands-on with coaching, but also I was able to kind of take that backseat and just observe and really absorb and understand the process in which we do things here at Marshall and at a college level — what that is and what it takes to be successful,” Sniatecki said.
The Herd was certainly successful on the season, winning the College Cup National Championship over Indiana, 1-0, in overtime.
Marshall drew top-ranked Clemson in the second round of the tournament and wound up winning in kicks from the mark. From there, Sniatecki said the team felt like they could not be denied the trophy after knocking off the Tigers.
“I can tell you standing on that sideline, we’re packing up the stuff getting ready to go, and you just felt from everyone, including myself, that we’re not going to lose,” Sniatecki said. “There’s no way we’re going to lose this thing as we continue.”
His prediction wound up being true, as the Herd edged out Georgetown, then North Carolina, and finally the Hoosiers to win the title.
Sniatecki credits Grassie as well as assistants Petsa Ivanovic and Josh Faga and strength and conditioning coach Sam Black for their hard work and preparation throughout to lead Marshall to glory, as well as the support of the fans.
“It wasn’t just another victory, it wasn’t just a championship, it wasn’t just for us as a program and a university; you’re talking about this is for a town and this is for a community.”
All in all, Sniatecki could not have asked for or written a better ending to his first season at his former school.
“Nothing more that I could have asked for, and I say that not just in terms of the games but just everything,” Sniatecki said. “The stuff we did off the field, the travel itself, everything that went on with the group was unreal. The feeling that you had around those guys and the coaching staff, it literally felt perfect.”
Grateful for his opportunity, Sniatecki says he is in no hurry to find another job and does not mind keeping Huntington as home.
He will return to Marshall in the fall and look to continue his success with the team.
“That’s where I see myself,” Sniatecki said. “I’m not looking to rush anything. I love Huntington, I love the coaching staff and the guys, and I have a love for the school.”
While he hopes to continue to be involved in the college game down the road, he knows the experience he’s garnered already coaching soccer in the Tri-State will pay dividends regardless of what avenue he pursues in the sport he loves.
“I still feel that there’s a lot of growth (available),” Sniatecki said. “Any way that I can be involved in the program and continue to learn and be around this team and coaching staff, that’s what I’m going to do.”