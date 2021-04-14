RUSSELL After missing the entire track and field season last spring, area coaches were quick to brag about the efforts of their runners as a new year gets on track.
Boyd County, Russell, Ashland and Greenup County competed in the annual BRAG (acronym for the four schools) meet at Henry R. Evans Stadium on Tuesday night. Three teams had already started their season, but for the Red Devils, it was their first venture and coach Lee Evans said his teams were ecstatic to get their laps in again.
“We had a lot of kids have a great night, we had a bunch of kids have a good night, but nobody had a bad night,” Evans said. “I think that is a major plus. … This was a great night. Not because of the points we scored or what place we came in, but because we had a bunch of kids do well. I like this group.”
“We’ve practiced for quite a while,” he added with a grin. “We get tired of practicing. We like to run and compete. You have those butterflies in your stomach right before a race starts. You can’t substitute for that. It’s always good to go out and compete against good people.”
Russell’s boys tallied 79 points to win the event. Ashland was a close second with 70.
The Red Devils culminated the night when the team of Matthew Jones, Davis Brown, Nate Sabotchick and Doug Oborne won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:43.93, nearly five seconds in front of their nearest competitor.
Brown quickly gave his team separation during the race from the second position. He also produced victories in the 800 and 1600 meter events.
“We put that team together and we tried to figure out what leg we should put them in,” Evans said. “There is an art to that. We didn’t know what Boyd County was going to put together. They have a lot of guys they can put in there. It was the second leg. Davis Brown had a great night tonight. He is going to be one of our main guys.”
Jones enjoyed a stellar night as he leaped the field to win the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with a time of 16:21 and 44:03, respectively.
“We didn’t get a season last year, so that really motivated me to come out here on my own time,” Jones said. “I would go over two or three hurdles (at a time). I came in this year ready to compete. I knew that we would have good competition. I had the same adrenaline in practice that I do now.”
A team win on Jones’s home track made the night even more special for the senior.
“I have run on this track since sixth grade,” Jones said. “It’s my home turf and I really don’t want to lose here. Running next to my teammates, as well as people in this area, motivates me even more because day in and day out, they are pushing me to be my best.”
The Ashland girls ran away from the competition to earn the team title with 92 points. Boyd County was second with 67.
The Kittens won the 4x100 meter relay and Aubree Hay crossed the finish line first to claim the 800-meter title.
“I am really excited,” Ashland coach Kerri Thornburg said. “We had a lot of new kids come out. We had some kids that graduated early so we are filling spots everywhere. Everybody tried a lot of new events. I think we are starting to round it out. We try to get points wherever we can.”
Lillian Sebastian was a major contributor to her team’s success in the sprinting events. The junior glided past the field to win the 100, 200 and 400.
“Lillian has been conditioning all summer as well,” Thornburg said. “She has been competing during the summer. She has been working really hard and she has never stopped. I am looking for her to have a stellar year.”
Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome secured victories in the long-distance events. She found her stride to win the 1600 with a time of 5:37. The junior duplicated the same feat in the 3200 in 12:37. It was her first time running two miles in a meet, and she found another gear on the final lap to past the runner ahead of her.
“It took a lot of guts,” Newsome said. “I went in blind on how to the run (the 3200) and I had to find out how to pace myself so I’m not dying at the end. (Ashland’s Hope Harris) was going and I thought, gosh, I am so close to her and I can totally get it. She is such a phenomenal runner.”
“On the backstretch, I kicked it into gear,” she continued. “On the final straightaway, I could hear my mom screaming. That just pushed me through.”
Newsome also set the tone running the first leg on the winning 4x800 relay team. She said her cross country experience helps her stay dialed in during the long runs.
“I know how to pace myself with my breathing,” Newsome said. “I used to struggle with how to maintain my breathing. Cross country helps me stay with people and how I need to focus on certain laps in whatever race I’m doing.”
Added Boyd County coach Becca Chaney: “This year during track season, we have really tried to speed up her time and fire her up for cross country season. She is doing well. She is a stronger competitor. … She is very coachable, and I am proud of her.”
Chaney shared the same sentiment for all her runners and their will to win. She said everybody was happy to be back on the track this season.
“We are just trying to have fun,” Chaney said. “We are trying to get faster. We have decided this year that we are going to work on training, form and having a good time. (Tuesday night), we tried several new events that these kids have never done. We changed our lineup. … I love watching them improve, race and compete.”
Boyd County won the boys 4x800 meter relay. JB Terrill won the 200 and 400 for the Lions. Gavin Brock won the 3200 by 16 seconds. The girls team won the 4x400 meter relay.
Greenup County’s Trenton Hannah placed first in the discus throw and shot put. Ashland’s Emma Latherow did the same in the girls division.
Ashland’s Josie Blevins and Greenup County’s Brock Thomas won in the high jump. Chris Thornburg scored first in the long and triple jump for Ashland. Emily Trogdon claimed the long jump for the Kittens.
