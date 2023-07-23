Larry Slone started the Rowan County fast-pitch softball program in 1994.
In 2023, the Vikings produced its best season to date with a school record 35 wins and their first-ever victories at the state tournament.
With Rowan County at the pinnacle of its success, Slone felt it was the right time to hand the program reins to another. The veteran coach announced his retirement last week.
“When we went 35-5-1, and you look at the big picture,” Slone said, “you are leaving the program with really good players. We had an outstanding season and having Haven (Ford) graduating, there were a lot of things that just fell into place. It was time to let someone else lead the program.”
When the school looked to advance its softball program and add fast-pitch, the administration already had the perfect candidate already on campus. Slone had played fast-pitch softball his entire life.
The KHSAA only offered slow-pitch softball until 1994. After it was pushed by the state legislature, KHSAA started fast-pitch to open the 1994-95 school year but still recognized both options. The KHSAA sponsored a slow-pitch state tournament through 2007 even though the numbers kept decreasing each season.
“I was very familiar with the game,” Slone said. “I played on a travel softball team when I was 16. We competed all over the country. I played on that team until I was 35. I had a really good background in softball. I knew how to win games and what it took to win games. There was no one else in the school that was as qualified as I was. We had a slow-pitch team at the time but it was average. Switching from slow to fast pitch is a big change.”
Slone proved that Rowan County made the right choice. The veteran skipper has totaled 594 career wins in 28 seasons. The number resides at No. 4 on the all-time wins list, according to the KHSAA, and he has accumulated a .628 winning percentage since his first campaign in 1995.
“We accomplished a lot of things,” Slone said. “We’ve had a really solid program. When I started to coach, every year I wanted to have a competitive program. It doesn’t mean you are always going to win. It just means that every time you step onto the field, you better be ready to play or chances are we will beat you. You know where your program is when year in and year out you can compete with most if not all the teams in your region.”
The 35-win mark was the second time the Vikings have reached the 30-win plateau. Slone has guided Rowan County to multiple district titles and three region crowns behind legendary players like 2009 Miss Softball Amber Riddle and Ford.
Slone said he’s had so many great players during his tenure at Rowan County. Many of them have reached out since his retirement announcement. The chance to connect with his former players will be one of the many memories he will take with him after his coaching career comes to an end.
“Any time I got the chance to coach some of my players in the East-West All-Star Game,” Slone said, “it was special. Those times stand out really well. Also, I will always remember winning a region. We start with a goal every year to win the district and go and compete in a region the best that we can. When you can accomplish and have the ability to win it, they stand out really high.”
“The satisfaction when your kids reach as much potential as they have,” he added, “and making them have the opportunity to be All-Area, All-State, East-West All-Star and accomplish things that they are capable of, they are real satisfying things in your career. They stand out more than anything. It makes you feel really good to know they had a really good experience and they take that into their life.”
A young Vikings team had the experience of a lifetime, advancing deeper in the postseason than any team before them had ventured.
Rowan County won its first two state tournament games at John Cropp Stadium last month. The program had never tasted victory on that stage before.
“They handled the stage really well,” Slone said. “I thought they grew up a lot and handled the pressure of the big game. Maybe they were young to the point that they didn’t really recognize what was happening around them. They did a fantastic job of competing.”
For the first time since the program’s inception, there will be a new leader in the Rowan County dugout next season. Slone feels the program has a bright future with plenty of talent returning.
Slone plans to continue coaching golf. The Vikings hosted a tournament on Saturday and came in fourth.
Winning and his competitive nature are just par for the course for Slone.
