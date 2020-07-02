ASHLAND Ashland Post 76’s senior team won the opener of its Fourth of July Tournament on Thursday night, 9-8, over Portsmouth Post 23.
Ryan Atkins got the victory on the hill and C.J. Fairchild provided the go-ahead run with a double at Central Park. Atkins plays at Ashland and Fairchild is a Lawrence County graduate.
Here is the schedule for the remainder of the tournament:
Today
Huntington Hounds 16U vs. Chillicothe Post 757, 10 a.m.
Post 757 vs. South Charleston, 12:30 p.m.
Portsmouth Post 23 vs. Hounds 16U, 3 p.m.
Post 76 vs. South Charleston, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Post 23 vs. South Charleston, 10 a.m.
Post 757 vs. Post 23, 12:30 p.m.
South Charleston vs. Hounds 16U, 3 p.m.
Post 76 vs. Post 757, 5:30 p.m.
Post 76 vs. Hounds 16U, 8 p.m.
Sunday
No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 10 a.m.
No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 12:30 p.m.
Championship game, 3 p.m.