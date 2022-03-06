ASHLAND A friendly sibling swimming rivalry continued this weekend.
The Simpsons, 11-year old Kendall and her 13-year-old brother Gavin, are from Ironton, but they swim for the Ashland Area Y River Monsters. They were two of some 600 at the Kentucky YMCA Competitive Swim League state meet, which ended Sunday at the Simpsons’ home pool.
Kendall Simpson, 11, set a meet record in winning the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 15.46 seconds; she also placed first in the 11-12 500 freestyle in 6:02.20.
Gavin Simpson, meanwhile, won the boys 13-14 200 breaststroke in 2:29.89 and the 500 freestyle in 5:45.18.
The younger Simpson said the breaststroke is her favorite because “I just like it.”
“Breaststroke is her brother’s favorite stroke, too, so I think it comes a little bit from that chasing big brother,” their mom, Jennie Simpson, said.
Gavin Simpson said pacing himself is important in both strokes.
“You have to know how to pace it in order to not be dead at the end, but you have to go fast enough to where you’re around everybody else,” he said.
A question arises: is Kendall catching up to Gavin? Jennie Simpson said her daughter is gaining on her brother.
“It depends on who you ask,” Gavin said. “It’s not a pleasant feeling.”
Ashland’s Lauren Peters won the girls 15-18 200 breaststroke in 2:12.92 and placed second in the 500 freestyle in 5:25.60. She’s also qualified for the zonal meet March 18-20 in Canton, Ohio in the 200 backstroke and 500 freestyle.
Peters has been swimming for at least 10 years; she was sometimes scared in the pool. (“I was the multiple floatation devices kid,” she said.) Her dad, Frank Peters, walked with her the first time in the water.
“I held onto his wristwatch, and he undid it without me knowing, and that’s how I ended up learning,” she said.
Ashland’s Oliver Chapman finished first in the 6-under 25 breaststroke (33.19), second in 25 freestyle (20.33), second in 25 butterfly (22.20) and third in boys 6-under 25 backstroke (24.56). His dad, Dexter Chapman, said his son set a state record in the 25 butterfly (21.40) on Feb. 27 in Lexington.
“He came out of nowhere,” Dexter Chapman said. “He only started in August, when he was 5.”
Ashland’s Reece Pennington won the boys 15-18 500 freestyle in 4:54.73.