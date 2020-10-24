MOREHEAD The family that runs together has fun together.
At least Rowan County’s Egleston bunch thinks so.
When the Class 2A, Region 6 cross country meet begins today at the Carmeuse/Mason County Athletic Complex in Maysville, there will be Eglestons aplenty. Freshmen twin sisters Autumn and Ariah are in the girls field, and senior Trad runs with the boys.
“I was never able to play baseball, couldn’t shoot basketball,” Trad Egleston, 17, said. “I like the team aspect.
“It’s what I’m skilled at, I guess. I know it sounds weird to say it like that. … I always kinda understood and was able to run well.”
Ariah thinks cross country is more intellectually challenging than running on a track.
“Your brain needs to be fast-thinking because when you’re running on a course and you don’t see that there’s a big hole in the way, you have to do something quick because you don’t want to fall in the hole and twist your ankle,” she said.
Autumn added: “Cross country goes by faster; it’s two hours and you’re done. Track is four to six hours.”
Ariah and Autumn Egleston, 14, are identical twins (Ariah is a minute older). They began running four years ago, but they took it up for different reasons.
“I started running because I looked up to my brother so much, I wanted to be almost just like him,” Ariah said.
Autumn enjoys the camaraderie among teammates. “I do this sport because I make good friends,” she said. “It’s something that I love to do, so it’s not really pressure.”
What the Egleston children — Jeremy and Julie Egleston are their parents — are doing likely isn’t hereditary, but it is a familial culture. Jeremy was a member of Rowan County’s 1987 Class 2A state champion squad, and Julie ran for Fort Loramie (Ohio) High and later at Morehead State University.
Trad and Autumn Egleston remember their first runs.
For Trad, it was a jaunt with his friend, Ethan Brown.
“I think we ran maybe a mile and a half, and I went home and fell asleep instantly,” he said. “It wore me out greatly … I was happy. We ran, we joked, we talked; it was an enjoyable mile and a half.”
Autumn’s early runs were about the same distance, but she was much less winded at the end.
“I would sit down and watch YouTube or something,” Autumn said. “I wasn’t really exhausted; I watched Minecraft videos.”
Ariah doesn’t remember a lot about her first run, except that she was very tired. She mentions running – and competing – with Autumn now.
“When I run with my sister, there are some times where she’s going an extremely faster rate than me,” Ariah said. “Last year she was a minute ahead of me, now she’s almost 30 seconds ahead of me.”
All three Eglestons are among northeastern Kentucky’s best runners.
At the Mason County Super 7 meet Oct. 10, Autumn placed fourth, covering the 5-kilometers in 20 minutes, 29.34 seconds. Ariah was 10th in 21:12.92. Trad was 15th in the boys field (18:12.56).
Rowan County girls cross country coach Michael Short said the sisters have different running styles.
“Autumn’s got a little extra strength in her legs, where Ariah tends to carry herself a little bit looser, more relaxed,” Short said.
Ask Autumn about what needs improvement, and you’ll receive a one-word answer — hills.
“I’m not very good at those,” she said. “I feel like I use so much more energy at the beginning. Flats and slight inclines, I’m good with.”
The sisters express their creativity in ways talismanic and sartorial.
If you look at Ariah’s rubber sandals, you’ll see pins — Cookie Monster, teddy bears and a hot dog are among them.
“We were at a sleepover with one of our friends, and one of the people … set up all of the food charms,” Ariah said.
After a recent run, Autumn showed off deliberately mismatched socks — purple on the right foot, red and white stripes on the left. “I just do it for fun,” she said.
Trad Egleston is texting with Kentucky Christian University, Alice Lloyd College and Midway University. With just two races left in his cross country career, he pronounces himself happy with his progress and wants to be remembered as a leader “who everyone respected and liked, enjoyed having around.”
“The one thing that really makes me happy about my progress is that I’ve taken off some seconds from last year,” Ariah said.
Autumn Egleston also has Olympic dreams of competing in an event she’s never tried – the 3,000-meter steeplechase with its 28 barriers and seven water jumps.
“When I go onto YouTube and I see people running, I think, ‘That looks like so much fun, and I wish I could do that,” she said.
Jeremy and Julie Egleston will beam with pride.
“It’s always been an aspiration of mine, and it’s been a pleasure to watch them compete,” Jeremy said. “Hard work pays off. … Trying your best, it’s in your best interest.”
Today’s region girls race begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the boys at around 10:15 a.m.