RUSSELL Greenup County took care of business on Friday night against Russell after a big night from sisters Kaylie and Skylar Lawrence.
The Musketeers defeated the Red Devils 10-4, to bring their record to 4-4 in the early stages of the season.
“I think we played our game tonight,” Musketeers coach Jeani Gollihue said. “I was proud of how we played.”
Greenup County drew first blood in the opening frame off a dropped fly ball to center field that sent Skyler Lawrence home. She had drilled a double over second base just moments before.
“Greenup County came out aggressive at the plate,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “It set the tone for the game.”
Things were quiet for the next inning and a half until Kam Chapman and Skyler Lawrence both nailed doubles in the top of the third inning. Both doubles brought a runner home for the Musketeers.
Not to be outdone by her sister, Kaylie Lawrence stepped up and hit a two-run homer, bringing both Lawrence sisters home to put Greenup County up, 5-0.
“I’d say that happens a little bit,” Gollihue said with a laugh when asked if perhaps the sisters were trying to outperform each other. " That’s a good thing to have."
Russell (2-6) couldn’t find a response after the Red Devils sent just three players to the plate for the second straight inning.
Greenup County kept pressing onward, scoring two runs after three straight fielding errors from the Red Devils.
The Musketeers held a commanding 7-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth before Russell finally got on the board.
The Red Devils found runs from an RBI single by Allyson Rulen and a fielding error.
“Our offense took a little too long to catch up with Greenup,” Beek said.
Kaylie Lawrence managed to put a lid on things to close out the inning, striking out Josie Atkins with the bases loaded to head into the fifth frame.
After another quiet inning for both teams, Greenup County managed a couple of more runs off the bats of the Lawrence sisters.
“We’re very young and I think in our first few games we played very timid,” Gollihue said. “I think we’re starting to become more confident.”
Down 9-2, the Red Devils tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth. Audrey Patel hit a two-run homer over the right-field wall to try to spark a rally.
Unfortunately for Russell, the rally ended there and the Red Devils found themselves down 10-4 after a solo homer from Greenup’s Kennedy McCoy in the seventh frame.
"Our girls are hungry for a win,” said Beek. “Getting it all together and keeping everybody healthy is going to take some extra time. Once we get there, I think we can really turn it around.”
The Musketeers put things away quickly in the bottom of the seventh, sealing the victory.
The Red Devils host Pike County Central today.
“We want to approach it with as much aggressiveness and positivity that we can,” Beek said of the game with Pike Central. “Maybe change the lineups, see what works, and just go from there.”
The Musketeers take a road trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on Monday, for a series of games there.
“Our big goals for the road trip is to have team bonding and continue to establish ourselves, not only as individual players, but as a team,” said Gollihue.
GREENUP CO. 104 202 1 — 10 12 2
RUSSELL 000 202 0 — 4 6 3
K. Lawrence and S. Lawrence; Patel and Holland. W - K. Lawrence. L - Patel. 2B - S. Lawrence 2 (GC) Atkinson (R) Kam Chapman (GC) Dillow (GC). HR - K. Lawrence (GC).