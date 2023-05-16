VANCEBURG Greenup County was the home team on the scoreboard Monday night, as they faced Lewis County on the Lions’ home diamond.
It was fitting, because Musketeers’ pitcher Carson Wireman looked at home on the mound, as he shutout the Lions en route to a 4-0 victory
“Number 3 on the mound was pretty big here,” Greenup County coach Steve Logan said of Wireman with a smile. “To keep their guys off rhythm was big. He threw it very well and was in total command and had control of all three pitches. Whenever he wanted to hulk it up there you could hear him grunt a little bit. I was proud of his effort tonight.”
Wireman retired 12 Lewis County batters on the night and gave up just two hits.
The loss ends Lewis County’s (11-20) season. Despite the end result,coach Sammy Holder is proud of his team’s efforts all year long.
“These guys are a bunch of warriors,” Holder said. “They’ve done everything I’ve asked of them. I felt like it was a season of what-ifs unfortunately. It felt like we just couldn’t get over that hump. The record doesn’t show what kind of team we were. I’m going to miss these guys but I’m looking forward to getting back to work next year.”
After the Lions we took scoreless in the top of the first inning, it looked like Lewis County would return the favor to the Musketeers in the bottom of the frame, getting two quick outs.
Unfortunately for the Lions, Greenup County did some damage before the third out would come.
Matthew Boggs would take home after an E2 on a throw to the third baseman.
Soon after, Cohen Underwood would drill a ball into left field which brought Hunter Clevenger to plate, giving the Musketeers the early 2-0 lead.
Thanks to the arm of Greenup County’s ace Carson Wireman, Lewis County had quick outings for the second, third, and fourth innings, with a trifecta of 1-2-3 innings.
Wireman recorded seven strikeouts through the first four frames.
In the bottom of the second inning, it looked like Boggs might find home again, but centerfielder Caden Box made a great throw to home plate where Boggs was tagged for the third out to keep things at 2-0.
After a quiet third inning, Greenup County found pay dirt again in the bottom of the fourth.
Bradley Adkins nailed a standup double into the center field wall to start the lineup.
Adkins would cross the plate thanks to an E6 off the bat of Kasey Gammon.
That put things at 3-0 in favor of the Musketeers going into the fifth inning.
All three runs were scored with two outs against Greenup County.
“If you’d seen us play against Prater the first game, we weren’t very patient,” Logan said. “We were swinging then on pitches that we couldn’t hit with a 10 foot bat. Our biggest thing we tried to get across this week was let the ball get to you before you start swinging. We got some runs early and put some pressure on them.”
Lewis County tried to get something going in the top of the fifth by starting off with a nice hit from Colton Tackett.
Tackett would eventually get to second, but would be stranded there to close the top of the frame.
Tackett’s hit was just the second recorded for the Lions and the first since the lead-off batter in first inning.
The Musketeers started the bottom of the fifth inning with a hit from Hunter Clevenger.
A couple of well-placed ground outs later and Clevenger was brought across home plate, with Jack Gullett getting the RBI.
Down 4-0, Lewis County was turned away in another 1-2-3 inning at the top of the sixth.
Wireman tallied two more strikeouts to bring his game total to 10 at that points.
“He’s a bulldog on the mound,” Holder said of Wireman. “We knew that going in. He’s a competitor. I told them we’d have to compete for seven innings. It is what it is, but hats off to Greenup County and Carson Wireman. He’s had a heck of a career and it’ll continue.”
The Lions returned the favor with a 1-2-3 inning of their own, sending them into the top of the seventh for one last chance to solve the puzzle of Wireman on the mound.
The puzzle would remain unsolved as Wireman would bookend the inning with strikeouts to secure the victory for Greenup County.
The win sent Greenup County to the championship game in the 63rd district to await the winner of the next game between Raceland and Russell.
LEWIS CO. 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
GREENUP CO. 200 110 X — 4 10 0
Prater and Tackett; Wireman and Adkins. W - Wireman. L - Prater. 2B - Adkins (GC).
Raceland 5
Russell 0
Raceland smothered Russell in the second game of the 63rd district tournament at Lewis County, taking down their rivals 5-0.
The Rams looked to overwhelm the Red Devils, who reached just three times all night.
Rams’ pitcher Brayden Webb gave up just one hit on the night, with seven strikeouts.
“He’s been pretty steady all year,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “He pounds the zone and that’s what we expect of him and it’s what we got. That’s who he is. He’s stoic and down to business. He was dynamic tonight and kept Russell off balance.”
While this is the end of the road for Russell (11-17) this season, coach Tim Rice thinks the team’s talent this year was better than what the numbers might show.
“Our record doesn’t indicate how talented this team was,” Rice said. “We played a tough schedule and I put them in the fire a little bit. We grew up a lot. I was hoping it would have built and given us the ability to make a long postseason run, but that wasn’t the hand we were dealt. You have to tip your hat to the guy on the other side. He threw a gym tonight.”
Raceland drew first blood in the top of the first.
After the first two batters were put away, the Rams then benefited from a couple of singles, a balk, and ultimately a passed ball E2 which brought Clay Coldiron home for an early 1-0 lead.
Raceland threatened to put up more runs in the top of the second, but a running snag from left-fielder Ethan Oborne stranded two Rams on second and third and allowed the Red Devils to escape the top of the inning unscathed.
Raceland did more than threaten in the top of the third, scoring a run on a wild pitch following a ball four.
It was courtesy runner Zane Bailey who took home on the Russell misstep to make things 2-0 for the Rams.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, we’re searching for any kind of offense.
Russell was turned away in 1-2-3 innings in each of the first four innings.
Raceland immediately loaded the bases with zero outs to start the fourth frame which led to a change at pitcher.
“That’s kind of our mantra: “Get ‘em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in,” Mills said with a laugh about his teams ability to produce offense. “It’s what we’re looking for. The kids understand that and do a pretty good job at the plate.”
Luke Pennington took the mound in place of Clark Looney.
Pennington’s first pitch went wild, which brought Parker Ison home.
After that first gaff, Pennington settled in, struck out the next two batters, and got the third to fly out to centerfield.
“That’s been our M.O. all year. We don’t have that horse that we can ride to 100 or 120 pitches,” Rice said of his pitching rotation. “I don’t like to do that anyways. Clark’s pitch count got up a little bit and started to tire out. We went to Pennington and we have a lot of faith in him and Mokas and on down the line. We want them to give us three or four and give it to the next time.”
A double from Kadin Shore in the top of the fifth drove in another run for Raceland to make things 4-0.
In the top of the fifth frame the Red Devils finally reached on base thanks to an error, ending Brayden Webb’s perfect game.
Pennington then nailed a shot into left field which ended Webb’s no-hitter on the next at-bat.
Raceland kept its shutout alive, however, as Russell couldn’t capitalize on the first it of offense garnered.
In the top of the sixth, Raceland added yet another run off an RBI single from Eli Lynd.
Down 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Red Devils put up another hit-less effort to put their backs firmly against the wall.
In the top of the seventh, Kyle Mokas, who replaced Pennington on the mound in the sixth inning, struck out all three batters he faced in the frame.
Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they couldn’t do much more than that.
Webb struck out the final batter of the night to give the Rams the 5-0 win.
For the Red Devils, Rice says the experience of this season should pay dividends next season.
“Our takeaway this year is our growth,” Rice said. “We return everyone in our infield. We lose our outfield but we have guys behind them with some talent. We were a pretty young team and they battled and grew. I expect us to come back next year ready. We don’t rebuild, we reload.”
Raceland moves on to play Greenup County for the 63rd district championship.
“Greenup is very solid. They’ve beat us twice,” Mills said. “We’re the underdog there. They’re really solid and have good top veteran kids and really good, dynamic young kids. They do a lot of things well. It’ll be tough, but it should be a really good ballgame.”
For Greenup County, Logan is looking forward to having the chance to play for a district title.
“It looks like Cohen (Underwood) will be on the mound,” Logan said. “He beat Raceland in the first game for seeding this year so we’re confident with him on the mound. If it rains Tuesday, with the game moving to Wednesday and region starting Saturday, it might change things. But we’re looking forward to the opportunity to play for this championship. We’re glad to be back there and we’re going to give it our best shot.”
RACELAND 101 111 0 — 5 5 2
RUSSELL 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Webb and Lynd; Looney, Pennington (4), Mokas (6) and Brinkman. W - Webb. L - Looney. 2B - Shore (Raceland).
