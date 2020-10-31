MOREHEAD One Morehead State athlete played an instrumental role for his high school baseball team.
Brody Shoupe, the starting catcher for Morehead State’s baseball team, transferred to Greenup County in his sophomore year from Portsmouth. During his baseball career at Greenup County, he helped lead the Musketeers towards success.
“In my junior and senior year, we went to the state tournament,” said Shoupe, a sports management major. “My junior year we made it to the final four.”
He said in his senior year the Musketeers only lost two regular-season games, but lost in the first round of the state tournament.
Shoupe was named the second-best catcher in Kentucky, according to Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report, during his high school career. He led Greenup County to the state final four, while batting .404 with 13 doubles, two triples and 18 walks as a junior.
Greg Logan, Greenup County’s baseball coach, said that Shoupe was a standout player.
“He coached the team, he coached himself, he coached reserves. He just took initiative to run the show,” Logan said. “He should be the quarterback; he should be the guy in charge. He was exceptional to coach and that’s the kind of player he was.”
Logan said Shoupe left the Greenup County baseball team better than he had found it.
“We had some good catchers before Brody and after that, but we’ve never had anyone like that,” Logan said.
Mik Aoki, Morehead State’s coach, agreed Shoupe is an inspiring player to his teammates.
“He’s a really good influence on the younger guys,” Aoki said. “He’s one of those guys that does a good job connecting with guys of his own class. It’s hard to find fault with a kid who cares as much as he does about the success of a game and is as approachable or caring as Brody.”
Baseball’s appeal to Shoupe stems from the idea that failure is not only a given, but acceptable and necessary to developing and refining his skills.
“Even the best hitters in the game, usually out of 10 at-bats they’ll have three hits and that will get you in the Hall of Fame like 90% of the time,” he said. “And so basically it’s one of those humbling things because you can fail way more than you succeed but you’re still considered a really good baseball player.”
Aoki said Shoupe has at least one quality among the best he’s ever coached.
“I’ve had the good fortune to coach a lot of really good catchers and kids who have been drafted pretty high, and even one kid who played in the big leagues,” Aoki said. “I think in terms of the ability to receive the baseball, Brody is as good, or maybe even a little bit better, than any of them.”