FLEMINGSBURG Ashland's boys basketball team was a little shorthanded Wednesday.
It didn't matter a lot.
The Tomcats' journey to Fleming County ended the way they hoped – a 77-52 win behind Cole Villers' 30 points and 12 from Ethan Sellars.
Ashland's had a pretty good week so far – Wednesday was the Tomcats' third straight win after a northern Kentucky nightmare in losses to Covington Catholic and Simon Kenton.
“We learned from those, and we got better,” Villers said. “Then we came back and beat a good Boyd County team on their home floor.”
Ashland (12-4) played without point guard Colin Porter (injured left hip) and fellow guard Ryan Atkins (fractured left baby finger). To Tomcat coach Jason Mays, Porter is a symphony conductor on a basketball floor.
“When Colin Porter's not in the game, he's the maestro,” Mays said.
Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs said playing elite teams like Mason County and Ashland maybe yield longer-term benefits.
“When we get to our next opponents, we won't be awed or scared of anything we see because we've been through the best teams in our area,” Biggs said.
After Seth Hickerson's bucket gave Fleming County (5-10) a 7-5 lead a little less than two minutes into the game, the Tomcats took over.
Start with Sellars' two 3-pointers in 35 seconds. Continue with Villers' two buckets and two free throws. (He finished the first half with 17 points.)
Villers' buckets illustrated Ashland's compatibility and defensive tenacity.
On the first, with 3:20 to go in the opening quarter, Sellars found Villers unguarded in the middle of Fleming County's 2-3 zone. The second capped a Villers runout 27 seconds later.
The results: A 14-4 Ashland run and a 19-9 Tomcat lead.
Porter's absence aside, there were three other reasons Ashland prospered: point guard Hunter Gillum, who scored only two points but served five assists; the Tomcats' 46-27 domination on the boards (Sean Marcum led with 12); and the defense that forced 20 Panther turnovers while committing just nine.
“Hunter Gillum, he did exactly what we wanted him to do,” Mays said. “He facilitated, he knew his role, he played hard and he guarded the other team's point guard.”
And Fleming County? Just seven points over the last 5:42 of the second period.
Ashland's 43-22 halftime lead included a pass play that would've looked good if Ashland's football team had pulled it off.
Villers grabbed a defensive rebound near Fleming County's free throw line and completed a length-of-court pass to Asher Adkins, who caught it over his right shoulder and deposited the layup.
“He's got a really good arm,” Adkins said. “It was a very long pass.”
When Adkins playfully said he was “kind of surprised” the pass was complete, Villers jokingly countered with “He knows I'm a great passer.”
“I guess I'm Tom Brady and (Adkins) is Julian Edelman,” Villers added. “It was probably a 60-, 70-foot pass, and he was in stride. It was a little bit of luck and little bit of prayer, and it just worked out.”
Adam Hargett led Fleming County with 14 points, and Lucas Jolly added nine.
Porter is expected to return for Friday's game against North Laurel at Lexington Catholic, while Adkins could return next week. Villers can't wait.
“I think our rhythm will really start clicking at the start of district,” Villers said.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Marcum 2-7 2-2 12 6
Sellars 4-9 2-2 7 12
Villers 11-18 6-6 6 30
Carter 3-9 2-2 6 9
Gillum 1-3 0-0 2 2
Ashby 1-2 0-0 2 3
Conway 1-7 0-0 1 3
Adkins 1-4 0-0 1 2
Davis 0-5 4-4 2 4
Freize 1-1 4-4 3 6
Team 4
TOTALS 25-65 20-22 46 77
FG Pct.: 38.5. FT Pct: 90.9. 3-point FG: 7-30 (Sellars 2-3, Villers 2-7, Carter 1-5, Gillum 0-1, Ashby 1-2, Conway 1-7, A. Adkins 0-3, Davis 0-2). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
FLEMING CO. FG FT REB TP
Jolly 4-8 0-4 6 9
Argo 2-6 2-2 4 6
Lutz 1-7 0-0 1 3
Hargett 6-13 2-2 4 14
Hickerson 4-8 0-0 2 9
Frye 4-7 1-2 3 9
Dugan 1-1 0-0 3 2
Watkins 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTALS 22-51 5-10 27 52
FG Pct.: 43.1. FT Pct: 50.0. 3-point FG: 3-16 (Jolly 1-1, Argo 0-2, Lutz 1-5, Hargett 0-4, Hickerson 1-4). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 20.
ASHLAND 23 20 15 19 – 77
FLEMING CO. 13 9 11 19 – 52
Technical fouls: Buddy Biggs.