RACELAND Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and patience is a virtue.
Fortunately for Raceland Thursday night, it was also the beholder of a win, after staving off comeback-minded Bath County, 10-6, at Raceland-Worthington High School with the patience of Job.
Trailing 7-1 after five, Bath County plated three in the sixth on a solo blast from Joseph Manley and added two more in the seventh while bringing the tying run to the plate with the bases loaded before the game ended on a groundout to short.
Although Manley’s blast was the loudest swing of the night, Raceland quietly responded with three of its own in the home sixth to provide a little breathing room heading to the final stanza.
“It was good just because I wanted to see our response,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said of the Rams production in the sixth. “We had to come back with a fastball and the kid put good wood on it. He smacked the pee out of it and our kids didn’t get rattled. We had some young guys throwing and they responded and that’s what you want to see. You want to see that out of your team, regardless of whatever is going on. That’s what you want to see from your team.”
Mills started eighth-grader Kadin Shore, who had yet to allow a run in eight innings of work this year. That stat was gone three batters in after three consecutive singles to open the game and an RBI single by Jayce Smith gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. That, however, was the final runner Shore allowed to reach base after the righty stopped the Wildcats the rest of his five-inning outing by striking out 10, including his final four batters faced.
“He settled down and poised himself much greater than an eighth-grader and actually came in and threw four really good innings after that,” Mills said of Shore.
It helped that the Rams produced a crooked number in the bottom half of the inning, too. But how they did it is where the patience of the veteran Rams showed the most. Raceland plated four runs on no hits for a 4-1 lead behind six walks, a sacrifice bunt and a fielder’s choice.
“I’d rather have four runs and no hits than four hits and no runs,” Mills said. “We watch a lot of baseball and we see a lot of nine spots and four runs. That’s the thing, patience. Call it what you want, but it’s trying to move runners and manufacture runs, that’s the idea of offense.”
Bath County skipper Patrick Armitage said the game was out of reach before his squad got a fighter’s chance.
“We lost this game early and that’s frustrating, but the guys played hard and were resilient and I’m thankful for that,” Armitage said.
After needing over one hour to play the first two frames, the game and pitchers seemed to have found a groove until Bath County welcomed a Raceland reliever to the game in an unpleasant way. After a pair of consecutive walks, Manley found himself behind in the count 1-2 before getting a dream pitch to spark life back into the Wildcats with the long ball over the Rams’ bullpen.
“He hasn’t been hitting the ball particularly well,” Armitage said. “I moved him down. He had been hitting third. He’s got a good swing but he’s what I call a pandemic kid. Missed his junior year (COVID-19), played JV as a sophomore and didn’t play any as a freshman and he’s expected to be a leader as a senior. That’s one of the cruelest things you can do to a kid. That’s a lot of pressure on him and he came through tonight.”
Bath County tried to play the spoiler once more in the final inning after a leadoff hit by Alex Crouch followed by Jacob Easton and Corbin Sorrell’s second of the night brought one more. Two batters later, another walk and a hit batter plated the second of the inning while loading the bases. But the final pitch of the game was a routine groundout that resulted in a 6-4 putout to end the contest.
“I thought we came back and showed some resiliency and I know that (Mills) didn’t pitch his ace, but they always have a formidable guy on the mound,” Armitage said. “We didn’t pitch ours either and everybody was the bottom part of the rotation. I thought our guys threw strikes and gave us a chance and that’s all you can really ask for. We have a young team and we have a few seniors who played well. But we had seven freshmen on the field and that’s part of how bright our future is.”
Armitage added: “I’ve told my guys; they are quickly turning into my favorite team I’ve had. Maybe they aren’t the most talented, but they give maximum effort. They haven’t played enough baseball to know the pressure is on and they don’t know how good Raceland is because I didn’t tell them and I really don’t think they know.”
Conner Hughes and Jacob Holtzapfel led the Rams offensively, going 2 for 3 and driving in two each.
Raceland won its fifth straight and welcomes Johnson Central tonight at 6:30pm.
BATH CO. 100 003 2 — 6 7 1
RACELAND 410 023 X — 10 8 1
Rogers, Whitt (1), Donohew (5) and Smith and Easton (2); Shore, Pullin (6), Ison (7) and Thornsberry. W—Shore. L—Rogers. SV—Ison. HR—Manley.