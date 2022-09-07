FLATWOODS Randy Vanover was willing to forget all about his team's performance over the first 10 minutes of the second half Tuesday night when Russell entertained Boyd County in a key 63rd District seeding tilt.
After playing to a stalemate in the first half, Boyd County erupted for three goals in a span of 10 minutes for a 3-0 lead. But the Red Devils responded with three goals of their own, including a penalty kick with less than four minutes left in full time that tied the contest at 3-3.
With neither team netting a golden goal in overtime, the affair was decided from the mark after 90 minutes stomping through mud and puddles of water failed to name a winner. Russell connected on all five penalty kicks in the shootout to the Lions’ three, with Jacob Lodwick’s boot clinching the district win.
“Just got to fight, man,” Vanover said. “I felt like we came out a little timid in the second half and made some big mistakes there. Once we got one in, it seemed like we were able to get a lot of pressure. We changed up our format a little bit and once we changed up our format, we really had something there.”
Boyd County (5-2-2, 1-1 district seeding) looked to be on cruise control midway through the second half after netting three quick goals to start the final 40 minutes of play. Cole Thompson collected a trash goal on a ball in front of the goal that he fired past the goalie. Two minutes later, Rolan Sanderson fired a ball from 30 yards out into the left corner with the right foot and a 2-0 lead.
Boyd County’s final goal in full time came off a corner kick from Sanderson that Aiden McCoy deflected off his leg into the back of the net.
The emotion of the game led to several yellow cards for both sides, but a unique yellow and straight red went against Boyd County as the Lions were attempting a goal kick. After the referee deemed the Lion took too long to attempt the kick, a yellow card was issued. However, a hard red followed, removing two Lions starters from the field while disqualifying one for the remainder of the contest.
Alan Benitez Ramires laced a shot off his left foot inside the box to get Russell (4-3, 1-1 district seeding) on the board with under 20 minutes to play in the half and the momentum of the contest quickly shifted to the Red Devils. Blake Hern connected with a goal off a rebounded ball that hit the right post and landed at his feet to trim the deficit to 3-2, and a hand ball inside the box with under four minutes to go gave Russell one final shot at the comeback.
Caleb Springer stepped to the mark and deposited the game-tying goal in the net to force a pair of golden-goal overtime periods.
“It started to go straight sideways when we got the yellow card and the straight red,” Boyd County coach Logan Price said. “That’s exactly when it started to go sideways. We’ve got to do a better job of keeping composure in that situation. As soon as that happened, it flipped the switch and you could see it. We tried battling through—had some opportunities—but at the same time, Russell battled back. Down a man, it's tough, especially when you have a team playing that hard against you.”
Vanover said once Russell got the first goal in the back of the net, he was certain his team had what it needed to complete the comeback.
“We had to open the door,” Vanover said. “Any time we play those guys, hat’s off to them, it's a dogfight every time. Our district is one of the toughest in the state. It's our second shootout in district play, so we’ve been there before and we persevered this time. Happy with my guys and happy with their fight. Just disappointed with the first 10 minutes of the second half, but those are things we will work on. So happy with the fight of my guys.”
Russell fell to Ashland in kicks from the mark after 90 scoreless minutes on Aug. 23. But the Devils never missed in their second district shootout to hand Boyd County its first loss in region play this season.
Although frustrated with his team’s ability to close out the win, Price said the way the Lions attacked the goal in the second half was exactly how they had it drawn up out of the break.
“We talked about the game plan, and it worked,” Price said. “Coming into the half, we had several opportunities that we had spoken about. In the second half, we started to execute exactly what we talked about doing: playing the ball square and having opportunities up the middle. They did that, and then absolutely it was the train off the tracks. Once the red card happened, I just hoped we could battle through and finish. Just unable to.”