HUNTINGTON Curtis Jones ran for three scores and Robert Shockey ran for one and passed for one to lead Cabell Midland past Ironton, 34-21, in the Battle at the Border on Saturday night at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The Fighting Tigers lost three of four fumbles and the Knights converted each into points to improve to 3-0 on the season and drop Ironton to 3-1.
The Knights players and coaches met at the big scoreboard at the end of the game to get the big trophy that goes to the winner in this two-game series. The two teams will play again next year at The Joan.
“Both communities turned out and supported their teams,” Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said. “It’s good anytime you get to play at The Joan. It felt like a packed house in there. It was great for the kids.”
Attendance was announced at 7,204.
Ironton struck first when Shaun Terry returned Cabell Midland’s first punt 70 yards for a score and Bailey Thacker ran in for the two-point conversion.
It was pretty much all Knights in the first half after that as Ironton ran just two plays in the first period and one was a fumble recovered by the Knights.
After the first turnover, the Knights needed just three plays to cover 25 yards with Jones getting the last 16 for the TD on a draw play.
Late in the first half, Ironton fumbled the ball away again at Cabell Midland converted after getting the ball at the 14. Jones carried for 10 yards on first down and then the final four for the score and a 14-8 lead at the break. On the final play of the first half, Thacker hit Aris Pittman for an 18-yard gain as the clock ran out. He needed one more yard to get a TD.
Ironton used another big play to regain the lead as Thacker found Tyler Roach open for a 64-yard touchdown on the first possession of the third period. Cabell Midland would then march to the Ironton two only to see Shockey fumble the ball and the Fighting Tigers recover. Shockey would come back and score on a 3-yard run in the closing seconds of the period to put the Knights ahead to stay.
In the fourth period, Shockey hit Cayden Pauley for an 8-yard TD and Jones virtually iced the victory with a 1-yard TD run with 3:48 left.
Ironton did get one final score.
Cabell Midland is home next Friday against South Charleston.
Ironton resumes Ohio Valley Conference play at South Point.
“The kids deserve this,” Salmons said as he watched his players walk off with the trophy. “They kept battling. They’re resilient.”
And he elaborated on Jones and Shockey, a transfer from Parkersburg South.
“In big games, playmakers make big plays,” Salmons said. “They stepped up. On that TD pass, he checked off. Hats off to the defense. They played well.”
The Fighting Tigers coming up a yard short of the end zone on the final play of the first half proved large.
“That was huge,” Salmons said. “It felt good to go in with the momentum.”
CABELL MIDLAND 0 14 7 13 – 34
IRONTON 8 0 7 6 -- 21
First quarter
I—Terry 70 punt return (Schreck run), 7:59.
Second quarter
CM – Jones 16 run (Hornbuckle kick), 10:38.
CM—Jones 4 run (Hornbuckle kick), 4:00.
Third quarter
I—Roach 64 pass from Thacker (Fields kick), 10:40.
CM—Shockey 3 run (Hornbuckle kick), :34.
Fourth quarter
CM—Pauley 8 pass from Shockey (Hornbuckle kick), 7:23.
CM—Jones 1 run (kick failed), 3:48.
I—Terry 21 pass from Schreck, (pass failed), 1:03.
Team statistics
IR CM
First downs 10 18
Rushes-yards 23-42 51-255
Passing yards 162 90
Comp-Att-Int 12-17-0 10-12-0
Total offense 204 345
Penalties 6-53 6-54
Fumbles-lost 4-3 3-3
Individual statistics
Ironton
Rushing: Thacker 11-minus 7, Williams 7-23, Hart 4-20, Copas 1-6.
Passing: Thacker 9-11-0, 136; Schreck 3-6-0, 26.
Receiving: Terry 4-43, Williams 2-6, Pittman 1-18, Roach 3-88, Sites 2-7.
Cabell Midland
Rushing: Jones 30-141, Shockey 17-44, Branch 2-37, Hobbs 2-33.
Passing: Shockey 10-12-0, 90.
Receiving: Pauley 1-8, Goodrich 1-24, Meador 3-37, Jones 1-minus 2, Nida 3-7, Bowen 1-16.