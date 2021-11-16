ASHLAND A wave of emotion overcame Dr. Jack Ditty.
As Ditty stood among the 100 or so tennis players at Sunday’s free clinic at the Ashland Tennis Center, he couldn’t help but think what his daughter, the late Julie Ditty Qualls, would have felt.
“This is a great day,” Ditty said. “This is what Julie was all about. She’d have loved this. … This is thrilling.”
During her professional tennis career, Ditty Qualls, a Russell native, made the top 100 in singles and doubles. She died Aug. 31 from cancer.
Ditty is president of the Julie Ditty Qualls Foundation; Josh Qualls, Julie’s widower, is the executive director.
“The purpose of the foundation is to project Julie’s passions, ideals, principles,” Ditty said. “And we intend to increase the exposure and opportunities in recreational facilities and recreational events. … (Julie) impacted many communities.”
The foundation also received $2,500 from Saturday’s pro-am event at the Lexington Tennis Club.
Sunday’s clinic, for children ages 8-13, featured University of Kentucky men’s tennis coach Cedric Kauffmann, UK women’s coach Carlos Drada, former UK men’s coach Dennis Emery and his wife, Brenda, and current UK men’s and women’s team members.
One of Brenda Emery’s favorite memories: playing a set against a 12-year-old Ditty Qualls.
“I thought, sure; we’re both left-handed,” she said. “And I was like, boy, I don’t think I can beat her; I couldn’t hang in there.”
Dennis Emery said tennis, with its forehands, backhands, serves, volleys and strategy, is the hardest sport to master. He said interest has increased because it was considered a safe sport early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, and he’s optimistic about the future.
“If I had to guess, I think you have to look about a year down the road,” he said. “What has to happen is, you can’t just have kids get involved and take lessons; you have to kind of start wanting to play tournaments, start playing high school tennis.
“Tennis is a hard sport; it takes a special person to keep going and going – that person being Julie, being the perfect example of someone who had the drive, not just the ability, to do that.”
Brenda Emery said teaching boys and girls is much different.
“Boys always like to keep score,” she said. “Girls, they just like to hit more and rally. Games are OK, but they’re not the main thing.”
Chase Kendrick, a 12-year-old from Louisa, took up tennis in July.
“I feel my forehand needs more work,” Kendrick said. “I feel more comfortable with backhands. … It’s hard to rotate my wrist around (on forehands).
“(The serve) needs some work; it’s hard getting it in.”
Kauffmann, a right-handed player, said the proper forehand motion requires the opposite shoulder to help prepare for the swing; he said the beginning and follow-through should be over the shoulder so the ball goes over the net.
“Same beginning, same end,” he said.