“Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
Former Russell softball coach Carol Stevens kept the Bible verse Proverbs 29:18 close at hand when she took over the Lady Devils program in 1995.
Stevens wanted to establish a system built on togetherness and trust. If her players concentrated on becoming quality individuals first, the wins and team success would quickly follow.
“My philosophy started with teaching the girls to get along with one another,” Stevens said, “and how to put others before themselves. It’s not about me. It was ‘we’ all the time. I taught them a little about faith. Then fourth in line, we taught them about softball.”
“If you teach them about life, the other stuff falls into place,” she added. “Then we work softball in along with it. I knew about the game, but I wanted to teach the girls how to be good people, good daughters, good sisters and good teammates to each other.”
Stevens’s vision for the program quickly turned into reality. It didn’t take long for Russell to triumph under her direction.
Fast-pitch softball started in Kentucky in Stevens’s first season. The Lady Devils earned their first region championship in the new era one year later and finished in fourth place at the state tournament behind the strong arm of Teresa Hensley.
Russell placed fifth on the big stage in 1997. The Lady Devils won nine district and eight region titles in 12 years with Stevens at the helm. She accumulated 261 victories during her tenure between 1995 and 2005. She came back in 2014 to coach Russell for one more season.
“Coach Stevens is a very deserving inductee for the Kentucky Softball Coaches Hall of Fame,” said former Russell athletic director Sam Sparks. “Her dedication to the game and doing things the right way made her stand out as a coach, not only at Russell, but throughout the state.”
“Stevens had a tremendous impact on her players,” he continued. “She helped them realize the rewards of hard work and a dedication to a cause bigger than themselves. Russell was fortunate to have her as a coach during her successful tenure.”
Stevens was honored in Bowling Green during the East-West All-Star Game festivities and inducted into the KSCA Hall of Fame on June 21. Stevens praised all her assistant coaches, including Ron Osborn and Glenda Hickman, the players and the support staff around her during the ceremony.
“Ron Osborn deserves to be in the Hall of Fame as well,” Stevens said. “As I said in my speech, I share this award equally with him. He’s everything and he is Russell softball to me. … He took over for me in 2006 and continued on to 2013. He is a legend there.”
Stevens has touched the lives of so many that have donned the Russell jersey. When her mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, several of Stevens’s players got to return the favor.
Throughout the following days, former Lady Devils reappeared to provide much-needed support to their former coach and her family.
Casey Callihan was an X-ray technician. Nurses Andrea Cook and Samantha Hartman, along with Ginny Ferguson, a doctor who was only at the hospital that month, and hospice nurse Kristie Hall each played a pivotal and caring role during her mother’s final days.
“My husband, Greg, and I don’t have any children,” Stevens said, “but God put my players in specific spots throughout that week to say that we are here for you. That is why I coach. It’s not about wins and losses. It’s about making an impact.”
Stevens was joined at the Hall of Fame ceremony by her husband, colleagues and father, Skip Thompson, who will turn 90 in November.
Former player and current Russell coach Nikki Beek fondly remembers a mentor. The 2002 Russell graduate helped start a string of six consecutive region titles from 2001-06. Beek said her former manager cemented a legacy that still surrounds the program today.
“She was the best coach,” Beek said. “It was more than just softball. She taught us about life. She took the coach-player relationship beyond the field. She instilled accountability. She didn’t demand excellence, but she demanded effort. She always showed what effort could accomplish.”
Beek has implemented the same principles in her program that she learned under Stevens’s leadership.
“There are many times that I will take a step back and think, what would CT do?” Beek said, referring to her former coach.”She made such an impact on her players’ lives that I want to do the same. I want to be more than a coach to these girls. I want to show them that there is life outside of softball.”
“She made playing fun,” Beek added. “Stepping out on that field with her leading the team, it was like being part of a family and you were proud to be a part of it. She definitely built that within our program. Her fairness is something that stands out. You knew that if you worked hard for a spot, you really earned it.”
Stevens’s softball odyssey has been a family affair. Her older brothers laid a foundation of success in the Russell softball program.
Bill Thompson was her Little League coach. Alan Thompson was the slow-pitch softball skipper for the Lady Devils when the program began in 1987 and Stevens started her career as his JV coach in 1994. Once the pitches started coming faster, he handed the reins to his sister.
Stevens felt her players were prepared for the new style of play. Little League and travel ball helped the club become familiar with fast-pitch softball. Some neighboring states had already switched to the quicker pace and Russell had competed against teams across the river.
“They grew up fast,” Stevens said. “The girls played summer ball. Russell-Flatwoods Little League was fast-pitch. That is why we and Greenup County were so competitive and good. It was because of the Little League program. It gave us a leg up.”
When Stevens returned in 2014, she brought her big brother back and Alan became one of her assistants before he retired at the end of the school year.
“I knew the game had changed from 2005 to 2014,” Stevens said. “That year I learned a lot about the game itself. I think I gave what I could give. The program went into some good hands.”
Stevens, a Russell alumna, did not play softball at the high school level, but one day during her senior year, her friend, current Greenup County coach Jeani Gollihue, who was playing at Morehead State, asked if she would come to campus and play in a scrimmage with the Eagles.
The coach was impressed with her performance and offered Stevens a scholarship. She played all four years for the Eagles.
Stevens said the game continues to grow. New teams have emerged and performed well on the big stage. The veteran coach envisions bigger things ahead for the sport.
“The competition is better,” Stevens said. “You want to see the best competition in your area. You want eastern Kentucky to be well represented. We have coaches out there that are very good. … The coaches are trying to provide the best opportunities for the girls in our area. I am pleased with what has happened at Russell. Nikki and her assistants do a great job continuing that vision.”
Beek said it is important for her to carry on the same tradition and keep elevating the program.
“She had a dream for Russell softball,” Beek said. “When she took over, I think she knew the potential here and what it could be. She worked so hard to get everybody on the same page and have those same goals. There was no way it would not happen. … She is Russell softball.”
Stevens will begin her 30th year teaching math at Russell in the fall. She received a Distinguished Educator Award for Russell Independent Schools in 2010.
(606) 326-2654 |