LLOYD Shalyn West sported some serious jewelry Thursday.
Raceland's senior catcher was adorned with the Home Run Chain after Thursday's 12-6 Lady Rams win at Greenup County – a gold necklace with an orange “R," a reward for the three-run home run she hit in the seventh inning.
The Lady Rams also headed home with a 23-7 record, a 4-1 mark in the 63rd District and a chance to clinch the top seed in the district tournament with a win Saturday at Russell.
“Absolutely great” was how West described what happened.
“We're so excited,” she said. “We worked so hard for it all year.”
Raceland is 14-2 over its last 16 games, and the Lady Rams have scored in double figures in five of their last seven.
You could say Raceland won Thursday because of Chloe Collins's three-run double, part of the Lady Rams' four-run fourth inning, or you could have surmised Cam Davidson's solo home run in the second inning. What was equally egregious, at least to the Lady Musketeers – eight errors, which led to six unearned runs.
“I actually thought they had seven unearned runs,” Greenup County assistant coach Matt Miller said. “Either way, you can't give a team opportunities like that.”
West wasn't sure her homer cleared the center field fence. In fact, it bounced off the top and went over.
“I got to about second base, and I asked (Greenup County second baseman Hannah Blevins), 'Did it go over?'” West said. “I'm so slow as it is, I just try to run it out, keep my head down.”
Greenup County's first inning was equal parts inauspicious and encouraging.
Raceland took a 1-0 lead on three Lady Musketeer errors. Center fielder Maddie Stamper singled and scored.
Greenup County (15-6, 3-3) pitcher Kaylie Lawrence needed just a single pitch from the Lady Rams' Raegan West to tie the game at 1-1. Three batters later, the Lady Musketeers took a 2-1 lead when Emma Boggs doubled to center and plated Ellee Hunt.
The Lady Musketeers pulled to within 6-5 after four frames. Boggs's triple was the big hit. (She finished 4 for 4 with the triple, a double and two singles.)
Greenup County's two errors in the fourth inning led to four Raceland runs. In the fifth, three mistakes led to two Lady Ram tallies.
“It's a really nice win for us,” Raceland coach Robbie West said. “We'll take it and move on to Saturday.”
RACELAND 110 420 4 – 12 9 1
GREENUP CO. 200 300 1 – 6 11 8
R. West, Davidson (7) and S. West; K. Lawrence and S. Lawrence. W — R. West; L — K. Lawrence. HR — K. Lawrence (GC), Davidson (R), S. West (R). 3B — Boggs (GC). 2B — Boggs (GC), Moore (GC).