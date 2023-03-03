MOREHEAD The 16th Region girls basketball tournament semifinals scheduled for tonight are postponed due to severe weather.

The girls semifinal games — Russell vs. Ashland and Morgan County vs. Boyd County — are now slated to tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Russell-Ashland will be first, and Morgan-Boyd will follow.

The girls championship game is now scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m.

The boys tournament semifinals are still on as originally scheduled. Ashland-Russell will tip at 6:30 p.m. The second game between Lewis County and Boyd County will begin about 25 minutes following the conclusion of Ashland-Russell.

The boys championship game is set for Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m.

"We want our teams and fans to be safe and we look forward to seeing everyone back in Johnson Arena on Saturday afternoon," said Tim Rhodes, the 16th Region Tournament manager.

