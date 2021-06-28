Seven northeastern Kentucky players were named to the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams, led by first-teamers Bryce Blevins of Lawrence County and Rowan County’s Mason Moore.
Blevins, a junior pitcher/first baseman committed to the University of Kentucky, had what veteran Bulldog coach Travis Feltner called the “most dominant season I’ve ever seen a guy have,” so much so he was compelled to write in an All-Area nominations email that Blevins’s statistics were not misprints: an 8-0 record on the hill, with two earned runs and 20 hits allowed in 47 innings for a 0.30 earned-run average. Blevins racked up 91 strikeouts and issued just one walk for the 15th Region Tournament runner-up.
Blevins also hit .500 and drove in 27 runs.
Moore, also UK-bound, compiled a 1.78 ERA, allowing 13 earned runs in 51 frames. He had 96 punchouts, allowed 19 free passes and went 7-1. Moore also hit .410 and drove in 41 runs.
The Vikings’ Chase Alderman and Raceland’s Jake Heighton got second-team nods.
Alderman posted a 1.46 ERA, went 6-1 and had 81 strikeouts against 27 walks in 38 1-3 innings of work. He scattered eight earned runs and also batted .492 with 34 RBIs.
Heighton hit .476, drove in 49 runs and hit nine homers. He also compiled a 1.48 ERA, allowing nine earned runs in 42 2-3 innings. Heighton registered 50 strikeouts against eight walks.
Boyd County’s Luke Preston, Johnson Central’s Ryan Sartin-Slone and West Carter’s Trevor Callahan were named to the third-team.
Preston batted .413, scored 29 times and drove in 25 runs. He picked up 14 doubles.
Sartin-Slone hit .468, knocked in 33 runs and tallied 34 times. He recorded 16 doubles.
Callahan compiled a 0.47 ERA, allowing three earned runs in 44 1-3 frames. He picked up 102 strikeouts against 13 walks and went 6-1.
Callahan also batted .450 and knocked in 21 runs.
Trinity’s Daylen Lile was tabbed Mr. Baseball.