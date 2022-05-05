GRAYSON It was a defensive struggle for most of the Raceland-East Carter game, but the Raiders managed to find an opening in their final inning to snag the 3-0 win.
“(The Rams’ Clay Coldiron) is a really good pitcher; our guy threw really well too,” East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said. “It was just two really good pitchers going at each other.”
Pitcher Andrew Tomolonis got the Raiders out of the first inning unscathed, getting back-to-back strikeouts to strand Rams on second and third.
Things continued that way from there, as both teams managed to get runners on base but couldn’t find the right formula to send anyone home.
“We squandered some early opportunities,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “Those opportunities came for (East Carter) later in the game and they took care of them. They’re a quality team. It was a good game.”
Going into the fourth frame, things were still even at 0-0 following 1-2-3 innings from both teams in the third inning.
In the fourth frame, the Rams again failed to get on the board. The highlight of the inning was the display of lightning quick reflexes of Tomolonis, who snagged a line drive sent back to him by Raceland’s Jake Holtzapfel.
Coldiron responded with another 1-2-3 inning where he recorded his fourth strikeout of the game.
The Rams hung another goose egg on the board to start the fifth inning, thanks in large part to left fielder Austin Hutchinson making an incredible diving catch to rob Conner Hughes of what could have been a game-changing hit.
As if to outdo the Raiders, the Rams made a run-robbing play at the plate from catcher Eli Lynd against Ryland Fuller to end the fifth inning and escape still scoreless.
East Carter’s defense started the sixth frame with another 1-2-3 inning.
The Raiders’ offense followed up in the bottom of the sixth inning by putting up the first run of the game.
The run came off a Ty Scott shot into right field that sent Tomolonis home.
Mills decided to pull Coldiron at that point for Camron Pullin. Coldiron had five strikeouts and gave up four hits and one run.
“He was right around 90 pitches, which is where we wanted him tonight,” Mills said of pulling Coldiron. “He did his job.”
Charlie Terry, the second batter Pullin faced, hit a standup double down the third-base line that sent Scott home.
The Raiders kept the runs coming, with senior Brayden Gee hitting an RBI single into right field.
“We started bailing some balls up, getting aggressive at the bases with some running and moving,” Shearer said. “We had some guys step up for us (in the sixth). Noah Cordle and Brayden Gee got their first starts of the year and they stepped up tonight.”
The Raiders put up three runs off of four hits in the bottom of the sixth. East Carter had just two runs prior to the sixth frame.
The Rams managed to get their leadoff batter on base to start the inning, but couldn’t follow it up. After a shot up the middle by Ben Taylor, Tomolonis tagged up at first base to end the game at 3-0.
“I like where we’re at,” Shearer said of his team approaching the postseason. “Our pitching is good, our defense is good… we’ve been spotty at times hitting but we’re starting to get more consistent. This win was big for us.”
Raceland is scheduled to play Morgan County on Saturday, weather permitting.
“We’re in good shape,” Mills said of where his team is at this point in the season. “We’re growing and getting a lot better and this game tonight is a learning experience. These guys always respond after these.”
RACELAND 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
E. CARTER 000 003 X — 3 6 1
Coldiron, Pullin (6) and Lynd; Tomolonis and Terry. W — Tomolonis. L — Coldiron. 2B — Terry (EC).