LEXINGTON The Johnson Central softball team saw its season come to an end on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Boyle County in the semi-state round of the KHSAA state tournament.
The game was severely hampered by multiple weather delays, with the first pitch being thrown on Friday and the final pitch being tossed late Sunday after over 47 cumulative hours of delays. Johnson Central still had multiple chances to win, but could not take advantage of those opportunities.
The Lady Eagles finishes with a record of 33-7.
“It was pretty good for us on Friday to get the rain,” Johnson Central assistant coach Craig Delong said after the game. We were nervous, little timid. Today we came out with more of an edge to us. We had our chances, just couldn’t come through.”
Boyle County scored the game’s only run in the top third inning with an RBI-single by Summer Ray that brought in Hailey Cannon. Not long afterward, the game was paused by the first weather delay and ultimately postponed to Sunday.
At the time of the postponement, Boyle County’s Kayleigh White had not given up a walk or a hit. She pitched a complete game for the Lady Rebels and only gave up four hits and two walks while striking out 12.
“I thought I did pretty decent,” White said. “I think I struggled a little bit today with the high balls.”
White had a perfect game going through four innings before giving up her first walk and hit in the fifth inning. The Lady Eagles ultimately loaded the bases with two outs, but White ended the inning by striking out Macy Conley.
Johnson Central threatened again in the sixth inning, putting runners on first and second base with two outs. White once again ended the inning by striking out Emily Adkins, which was her 10th of the game.
“They were seeing the ball and were able to make contact,” White said regarding the fifth and sixth innings. “I just knew that I just had to spin the ball and just keep it in my spots.”
Johnson Central got one more chance to eclipse Boyle County’s 1-0 lead in the seventh inning but not before a nearly four-hour weather delay. Both teams just focused on staying relaxed during the break instead of worrying about the looming, intense final frame.
“They knew what they had to do,” Delong said. “(There was) little coaching, just relax and try to find a way to get a win. That’s what we were trying to do.”
White retired Johnson Central’s first two batters with a strikeout and a groundout in the seventh. Maddie Vaughn got to second base off a single and wild pitch, but White struck out Conley once again to officially advance the Lady Rebels to the next round.
Chloe VanHoose pitched a complete game for the Lady Eagles and gave up seven hits, one run and zero walks while striking out 11 in her final game in a Johnson Central uniform.
“Chloe’s Chloe,” Delong said. “She’s been with us for six years, couldn’t find a better player, better leader.”
The victory for the Lady Rebels advances them to the state quarterfinals, where they will face Lewis County on Friday at John Cropp Stadium. Lewis defeated Wolfe County 10-6 to secure its spot in the quarterfinals.
A start time for the game had yet to be determined.
“They got a strong pitcher. She’s throws a good off-speed, real good at spotting the ball,” Lady Rebels coach Brian Deem said after the game. “They’re in the Elite Eight. They’re in the Elite Eight for a reason so this isn’t a ‘fluke. They come out of region 16 so we know we’re going to have our hands full.”
BOYLE CO. 001 000 0 — 1 7 0
J. CENTRAL 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
White and Glasscock; VanHoose and M. Delong. W—White. L--VanHoose.